It was the greatest gift Myakka City's Karen Guest had ever received, but she didn’t know the name of the giver. She was unconscious Feb. 6 when East Manatee Fire Rescue firefighter Daniel Lane pulled her from her submerged car, which had veered off State Road 70 and lay upside down in the waters of a creek just east of Uihlein Road in Lakewood Ranch.

MYAKKA CITY, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO