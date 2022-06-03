ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Wore Summer's Trendiest Color At The Jubilee Church Service

Elite Daily
 4 days ago

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton continued her reign as fashion...

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Elite Daily

The Royal Family Celebrated Lilibet's First Birthday With Heartfelt Messages

It’s certainly been a festive week for the royal family, who have been celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in London since the beginning of June. To add to the excitement, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter, Lilibet Diana, also turned one on Saturday, June 4, and naturally, members of the royal family shared birthday wishes for the baby girl on social media. Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton, and Prince William posted for Lilibet’s birthday with sweet messages.
Elite Daily

Will And Kate Just Joked About Prince Louis’ Jubilee Mood

No one had as much “fun” as Prince Louis did during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The four-year-old was constantly photographed making funny faces throughout the festivities all weekend, most notably during the Trooping the Colour ceremony on June 2 and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 5. In fact, Louis received so much attention online that he became a meme. After seeing everyone’s reactions to the viral photos of their son, Prince William and Kate Middleton acknowledged his behavior in a subtly funny way.
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
Salon

When a royal child misbehaves, a mother is blamed. She shouldn't be

One star shone brightly at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, an extended weekend of parades, church services, a derby, a pageant and pomp and circumstance marking Her Majesty The Queen's 70 years of service. The Queen herself did not attend the weekend festivities (though people waved gamely at a hologram in a gilded carriage, in an attraction that could give Disney World a run for its money). The palace ascribed the absence of the elderly monarch, who survived COVID earlier this year, to "episodic mobility issues."
Queen Elizabeth
Elite Daily

Bella Thorne Confirmed She Broke Up With Her Fiancé In An IG Post

Mercury retrograde might be over, but celebrity relationships have been taking a hit lately. Couples like Liam Payne and Maya Henry broke off their engagement, and even royal pairing Prince William and Kate Middleton were entangled in breakup rumors. Now, Bella Thorne’s Instagram confirmed her breakup with fiancé Benjamin Mascolo. In an Instagram Story, Thorne shared a selfie of herself and asked for privacy while she is going through the breakup. Let’s be real, it’s never easy.
Elite Daily

Meghan And Harry's Body Language Gave Off 6 Clues At The Platinum Jubilee

From the moment Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the United Kingdom to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee (or as the Brits affectionately call it, the Platty Joobs) on June 1, it seemed like their weekend was destined to be one not-too-subtle slight after another. Not only was the couple excluded from the traditional balcony appearance for the Trooping the Colour Parade, but certain members of their family reportedly avoided eye contact with them at public events. It wasn’t exactly a royal welcome. Despite these, ahem, challenges (or maybe because of them?), Harry and Meghan’s body language at the Platinum Jubilee displayed plenty of supportive moments.
Elite Daily

Elite Daily Newsletter: June 3, 2022

A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on June 3, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. Kim And Pete Are Enjoying Each Other’s Company…A Lot. This week we finally got the one thing...
Elite Daily

These 18 Celeb Couples Keep Their Relationships As Private As Possible

Some celebs flaunt their love loud and proud on social media and in interviews, and TBH, I love to see it. (Shoutout to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly for allowing me to be a part of their insanely weird but also cute journey.) But then there are the A-listers who'd sooner relocate to Antarctica than reveal details about their love lives, which is totally respectable, but really doesn’t satisfy everyone’s innate curiosity. Everyone has a right to privacy, and for most private celeb couples, keeping their relationship under wraps is a way of keeping one part of life pretty normal and sane. Again, that's their prerogative. But c'mon, guys. Can't you post at least one couple selfie on Instagram? For me?
#Church Service#Jubilee Church#Platinum Jubilee#British Royal Family
