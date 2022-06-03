Kate Wore Summer’s Trendiest Color At The Jubilee Church Service

If you count yourself a high-end skin-care lover, you’ve likely lusted after Augustinus Bader. Synonymous with luxury, the brand has earned countless awards from every publication that matters (it’s graced the pages of Vogue, Elle, and Harper’s Bazaar, as just a few examples, and earned the number-one spot in WWD Beauty Inc.'s “The Greatest Skincare of All Time” competition). You’re likely to spot at least one of the brand’s signature copper-and-cobalt glass bottles on the shelves of the fanciest influencers in your feed, not to mention some of the world’s most major celebrities, like Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, Lizzo, Leonardo DiCaprio (seriously)... the list honestly never ends.
