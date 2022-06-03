Austin plans to open 10 more pools next week, but it's still short 50-plus lifeguards
Under scorching heat, Austinites may have to crowd into fewer pools due to lifeguard...www.mysanantonio.com
Under scorching heat, Austinites may have to crowd into fewer pools due to lifeguard...www.mysanantonio.com
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.https://www.mysanantonio.com/
Comments / 0