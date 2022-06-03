Austin plans to open 10 more pools next week, but it's still short 50-plus lifeguards

From a new gas station with an in-house burger joint to a summer camp to a major home furnishing store, several new businesses are coming soon or now open in Pflugerville. A GMart-Valero convenience store and a Buddha Burger shop opened at the end of May at 1300 W Pflugerville Parkway, Pflugerville. Buddha Burger owner Raaziq Bhimani, whose family owns the new GMart-Valero location, said his burger restaurant sells freshly ground, ultra-premium beef burgers as well as chicken sandwiches, various kinds of french fries and milkshakes. Vegan and vegetarian options, as well as a breakfast menu, will be available by early fall, Bhimani said. The GMart-Valero will sell food, beer, wine, gas, soft drinks and other items commonly found in convenience stores. Instagram: Buddha Burger Official; Instagram: GMart_Pflugerville.

