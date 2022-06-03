ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Steve Cohen makes light of Francisco 'Lin-door' injury with Twitter joke

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

The Mets were without their hottest hitter on Thursday after Francisco Lindor accidentally slammed his right middle finger in his hotel door, but at least the team owner was able to make light of the injury.

After his star shortstop revealed his injury, Steve Cohen tweeted his own joke about the situation, saying, “Lin-door just got hurt by a door, ironic.”

Cohen has been known for his tweeting in the past, and it was a clever joke to make light of what hopefully will be a short time off for Lindor, who just won National League Player of the Week.

Lindor said his injured finger looks “bad” as of Thursday night, but is hopeful the swelling will diminish significantly by Friday night, when New York continues the start of its daunting road trip with another game against the Dodgers.

