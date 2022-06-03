ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Talking the Tropics With Mike: Tropical storm WARNING for parts of Florida/Bahamas/Cuba

By Mike Buresh, Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qr2gv_0fzTxmAX00

Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide.

***** ALWAYS CHECK & RE-CHECK THE LATEST FORECAST & UPDATES! *****

REMEMBER WHEN A TROPICAL STORM OR HURRICANE IS APPROACHING: Taping windows is *NOT* helpful & will not keep glass from breaking.

Realize the forecast cone (”cone of uncertainty”) is the average forecast error over a given time - out to 5 days - & *does not* indicate the width of the storm &/or damage that might occur.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KjQQV_0fzTxmAX00

Tropical storm WARNING for parts of Central & South Florida, Bahamas & parts of Cuba .....

*For Jacksonville/NE Fl./SE Ga.* based on the *current* forecast:

* a few scattered showers & t’storms Sat. & Sunday - rainfall amounts averaging less than an inch .... in most areas west of I-95 less than a half inch - some places no rain at all.

* some uptick in rip currents at area beaches, especially by Sat. afternoon into Sunday - always surf & swim with a buddy & as close to a lifeguard as possible... the best advice is to stay out of the ocean over the weekend.

* a bit breezy... 10-20 mph by Sat. afternoon out of the E/SE with higher gusts, especially at the beaches... 15-20 mph with gusts 20+ mph Sunday out of the northeast... so rough seas & surf too.

The area of “disturbed” weather - ‘91-L’ - disorganized clusters of showers & heavy thunderstorms - continue over parts of the Caribbean & far Southern Gulf of Mexico. In fact, satellite & radar data shows a large cluster of thunderstorms that more resembles a mesoscale convective complex vs. a tropical cyclone. Weak low pressure formed near the northeast coast of the Yucatan Peninsula Thursday (Agatha dissipated over Mexico early this week) & is moving slowly northeast. While the system “festers” & thunderstorms “burst”, the low pressure may very well have a tendency to “jump around” a bit until & unless a center can become better established. While sea surface temps. are seasonally warm - 80+ degrees F - over the Gulf & Caribbean & would support a tropical system... & mid & upper level moisture is plentiful... shear out of the west remains strong - 30+ mph [in some instances 50+ mph!] - & will likely keep what could become Alex heavily weighted with its heavy rain & some wind on the east side of any circulation. Such shear *should* limit the overall strength of this system.

The GFS model & European model have had pretty wide differences - especially in location & intensity - the past week but have been coming into better agreement. The GFS was a stud last hurricane season, & I’ve seen no reason to ride this wave into this season... at least so far (GFS did well w/ Agatha over the E. Pacific last week). The general trend & track will be to the northeast with increasing forward speed nearing & crossing Fl. by Saturday then continuing northeast gradually veering a little more east over the open Western & Central Atlantic through early next week well east of the U.S. east coast. On this track - of what looks to be a weaker system heavily weighted on the east side - heavy rain & isolated tornadoes will be the main concern for Central & South Florida late through Sat. with rapidly improving conditions Sunday while NE Fl./SE Ga. remains on the northern fringe - at most - of any possible impacts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xn73d_0fzTxmAX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PEFqc_0fzTxmAX00

Water vapor imagery over the Gulf (blue & gray=dry mid & upper level air):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SsrDF_0fzTxmAX00

Wind shear analysis shows winds out of the west at more than 50 mph! over parts of the Southern Gulf & N. Caribbean:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xgjuH_0fzTxmAX00

Key West N.W.S. radar:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Fok3_0fzTxmAX00

South Florida Water Management District:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VAb8G_0fzTxmAX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vTx9U_0fzTxmAX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q4Vgu_0fzTxmAX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MkGjv_0fzTxmAX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ThBYY_0fzTxmAX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zOK63_0fzTxmAX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rycp1_0fzTxmAX00

The location of development of tropical systems in June since 1851 generally favors the NW Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico & far Western Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y1LnL_0fzTxmAX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Z6mX_0fzTxmAX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ax8al_0fzTxmAX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWhG6_0fzTxmAX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K1Bii_0fzTxmAX00

Saharan dust is spread west each year from Africa by the prevailing winds (from east to west over the Atlantic). Dry air - yellow/orange/red/pink. Widespread dust is indicative of dry air that can impede the development of tropical cyclones. However, sometimes “wanna’ be” waves will just wait until they get to the other side of - or away from - the plume then try to develop if other conditions are favorable. In my personal opinion, way too much is made about the presence of Saharan dust & how it relates to tropical cyclones. In any case, we’ve already has a couple of dust plumes spread west to the Caribbean & Gulf with the peak of Saharan dust typically in June & July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UPO5i_0fzTxmAX00

2022 names..... “Alex” is the first name on the Atlantic list (names are picked at random by the World Meteorological Organization... repeat every 6 years... historic storms are retired [Florence & Michael in ’18... Dorian in ’19 & Laura, Eta & Iota in ‘20 & Ida in ‘21]). The WMO decided - beginning last year - that the Greek alphabet will be no longer used & instead there will be a supplemental list of names if the first list is exhausted (has only happened three times - 2005, 2020 & 2021). The naming of tropical cyclones began on a consistent basis in 1953. More on the history of naming tropical cyclones * here *.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TVzTB_0fzTxmAX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rZTOS_0fzTxmAX00

East Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mz1ae_0fzTxmAX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDb2k_0fzTxmAX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QaXNV_0fzTxmAX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFDd3_0fzTxmAX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yq9xK_0fzTxmAX00

Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SdnnL_0fzTxmAX00

Water vapor imagery (dark blue indicates dry air):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ViTAu_0fzTxmAX00

Deep oceanic heat content over the Gulf, Caribbean & deep tropical Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DqMYr_0fzTxmAX00

Sea surface temp. anomalies:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18WZsa_0fzTxmAX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eUyLw_0fzTxmAX00

SE U.S. surface map:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l2Sly_0fzTxmAX00

Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DImes_0fzTxmAX00

Surface analysis of the Gulf:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HPG2N_0fzTxmAX00

Caribbean:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CwiZp_0fzTxmAX00

GFS wave forecast at 48 & 72 hours (2 & 3 days):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ohtd6_0fzTxmAX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RW0sj_0fzTxmAX00

Atlantic Basin wave period forecast for 24, 48 & 72 hours respectively:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36xYSD_0fzTxmAX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TRPjK_0fzTxmAX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJhnM_0fzTxmAX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fkCQG_0fzTxmAX00

The East Pacific:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UdDzp_0fzTxmAX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Af8xn_0fzTxmAX00

West Pacific IR satellite:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVhGh_0fzTxmAX00

Global tropical activity:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sqHMd_0fzTxmAX00

ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

