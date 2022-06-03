ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Riversport OKC Hosting Free Learn To Row Day

By News 9
news9.com
 3 days ago

Riversport Oklahoma City is hosting a free Learn to Row...

www.news9.com

news9.com

YWCA Offers Free Swim Lessons For Tulsa Kids

Kids in Tulsa are getting the chance to learn how to swim for free. The lessons are offered at the Lacy Park Pool through a partnership with the YWCA, the Red Cross and Tulsa Parks. There are four sessions and the first session started on Monday. You can sign your...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Master Gardeners Return With Showcase Garden Tour

The Tulsa Master Gardeners are back with the famous Showcase Garden Tour. The tour allows people to explore some of Tulsa's most beautiful backyard gardens. All proceeds fund the Tulsa Master Gardeners' educational and volunteer programs. For more information and to buy tickets, click here.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Sleep Expert: Kids Summer Schedule

TULSA, Oklahoma - Summer is right around the corner and several kids' sleeping habits will change while school is out. Sleep expert Tara Hess from Tulsa Pediatric Sleep Consulting joined News On 6 at 4 p.m. on Monday to share her advice on how to make sure your children get the sleep they need this summer.
TULSA, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
oklahomatoday.com

Derrick Smith Jr. is sharing Oklahoma’s rich heritage from the back of a motorcycle.

Once, they were places of refuge and community for people who had been enslaved in Indian Territory and other parts of the South. After the Civil War, African Americans created more than fifty settlements in what would become the state of Oklahoma. Some of these towns had short lives, while others flourished, providing self-governance and an escape from the discrimination some residents experienced in other communities as well as an atmosphere of racial solidarity.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

Wishing Makenzie Burk a fond farewell

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - KSWO will say a fond farewell to 7News anchor Makenzie Burk this Friday, following over 6 years with the station. Born and raised right here in Lawton, Makenzie graduated from Cameron University with her bachelor’s degree in Communication in 2016, before coming to work at the station.
LAWTON, OK
news9.com

Summer Program Launches To Help Tulsa Students With Reading

Tulsa second and third graders are getting help with their reading skills this summer thanks to a new program that started Monday. “Project Teach” looks to not only help students become better readers but also strengthen their social and emotional skills. In addition to reading classes, students can also get in touch with their creative side with art, yoga, and more.
TULSA, OK
#Rowing#Riversport Okc
News On 6

Peace Walk Hopes To Highlight Local Black Community In NE Oklahoma City

Peacemakers in Oklahoma City are looking to spread hope. They walked through Northeast Oklahoma City celebrating the beauty and strength of the area on Sunday. Pastor Derrick Scobey said in times of pain, people turn to their families and their community for help. He said this peace walk will bring together some familiar and new faces.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owner of Tulsa barbershop shares his memory of Dr. Preston Phillips

TULSA, Okla. — A local barbershop owner shared a story of his experience with Dr. Preston Phillips’ generosity. Mike Kelly has owned Barber King since he opened the business in 1995. The barbershop can be found near 21st and Memorial, and he told FOX23 his dream of being a business owner couldn’t have been possible without Dr. Phillip’s help.
bartlesvilleradio.com

Free Fishing Weekend in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife and Conservation is offering up two free days of fishing this weekend, allowing you to fish with or without a valid license. Cliff Sager, who works for the Department of Wildlife and Conservation, says this is a great weekend to get out and try something new.
NewsBreak
Sports
news9.com

Free Fishing Days Happening This Weekend

Oklahoma residents can go fishing without a license this weekend. The state's Wildlife Conservation Department said the weekend is designed to give Oklahomans a chance to try out the sport without having to register for a state fishing license. The department said those wanting to hit the water should still...
OKLAHOMA STATE
College Football HQ

Oklahoma football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look this year for Oklahoma in the Big 12 and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full Oklahoma football schedule for the Sooners' 2022 season. Oklahoma football 2022 scheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. UTEP Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Kent State Week 3, Sept. 17 at Nebraska Week 4, ...
NORMAN, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Cheers! Oklahoma laws in 2022 changing how you drink

The 2022 regular session wrapped up May 27, with several bills signed into law that will change how Oklahomans drink alcohol. SB 169 modifies language related to cocktails-to-go by expanding the definition of an original container to include manufactured mixed drinks, including canned cocktails. The container must be secured with...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

News On 6 Weather Team Hosts Meet & Greet At Bob Mills Furniture

Those in Tulsa got a chance to meet some of our News On 6 weather team at Bob Mills Furniture on Saturday. Our weather experts, storm trackers and Osage Sky News 6 pilot Dustin Stone were there taking pictures and signing autographs. Visitors got an opportunity to get up close...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Dream Center Hosts 'Pathways Forward Resource Fair'

The Tulsa Dream Center is hosting the third annual 'Pathways Forward Resource Fair' this week. The event is being put on by the 'Mayor's Office of Resilience and Equity,' in partnership with the 'Birthright Living Legacy.'. The City says the event will help those who have faced barriers because of...
TULSA, OK

