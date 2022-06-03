Riversport OKC Hosting Free Learn To Row Day

Kids in Tulsa are getting the chance to learn how to swim for free. The lessons are offered at the Lacy Park Pool through a partnership with the YWCA, the Red Cross and Tulsa Parks. There are four sessions and the first session started on Monday. You can sign your...
The Tulsa Master Gardeners are back with the famous Showcase Garden Tour. The tour allows people to explore some of Tulsa's most beautiful backyard gardens. All proceeds fund the Tulsa Master Gardeners' educational and volunteer programs. For more information and to buy tickets, click here.
TULSA, Oklahoma - Summer is right around the corner and several kids' sleeping habits will change while school is out. Sleep expert Tara Hess from Tulsa Pediatric Sleep Consulting joined News On 6 at 4 p.m. on Monday to share her advice on how to make sure your children get the sleep they need this summer.
Tulsa's Gathering Place is unveiling new "Bilingual Explorer Packs." Explorer packs are interactive park activities to help elementary-aged visitors have an immersive experience at the park. Themes cover park activities like geology, engineering and nature. The bilingual packs are available for free in English and Spanish. Visitors can check out...
Once, they were places of refuge and community for people who had been enslaved in Indian Territory and other parts of the South. After the Civil War, African Americans created more than fifty settlements in what would become the state of Oklahoma. Some of these towns had short lives, while others flourished, providing self-governance and an escape from the discrimination some residents experienced in other communities as well as an atmosphere of racial solidarity.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - KSWO will say a fond farewell to 7News anchor Makenzie Burk this Friday, following over 6 years with the station. Born and raised right here in Lawton, Makenzie graduated from Cameron University with her bachelor’s degree in Communication in 2016, before coming to work at the station.
The Chick-fil-A on Cache Road in Lawton, OK. just bought a new food truck and will be visiting small towns and communities in the Sooner State this Summer. That's right, if you live in an area that doesn't have a Chick-fil-A nearby it'll be coming to you, how convenient! So be on the lookout for the Chick-fil-A food truck.
Tulsa second and third graders are getting help with their reading skills this summer thanks to a new program that started Monday. “Project Teach” looks to not only help students become better readers but also strengthen their social and emotional skills. In addition to reading classes, students can also get in touch with their creative side with art, yoga, and more.
Peacemakers in Oklahoma City are looking to spread hope. They walked through Northeast Oklahoma City celebrating the beauty and strength of the area on Sunday. Pastor Derrick Scobey said in times of pain, people turn to their families and their community for help. He said this peace walk will bring together some familiar and new faces.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Scissortail Park was busy Saturday night as Autism Oklahoma hosted its Piece Walk to raise awareness. Hundreds of people gathered for the walk, and organizers said it was the largest autism awareness event in Oklahoma. “She woke up this morning with way too much energy, woke...
TULSA, Okla. — A local barbershop owner shared a story of his experience with Dr. Preston Phillips’ generosity. Mike Kelly has owned Barber King since he opened the business in 1995. The barbershop can be found near 21st and Memorial, and he told FOX23 his dream of being a business owner couldn’t have been possible without Dr. Phillip’s help.
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife and Conservation is offering up two free days of fishing this weekend, allowing you to fish with or without a valid license. Cliff Sager, who works for the Department of Wildlife and Conservation, says this is a great weekend to get out and try something new.
Oklahoma residents can go fishing without a license this weekend. The state's Wildlife Conservation Department said the weekend is designed to give Oklahomans a chance to try out the sport without having to register for a state fishing license. The department said those wanting to hit the water should still...
How do things look this year for Oklahoma in the Big 12 and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full Oklahoma football schedule for the Sooners' 2022 season. Oklahoma football 2022 scheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. UTEP Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Kent State Week 3, Sept. 17 at Nebraska Week 4, ...
The 2022 regular session wrapped up May 27, with several bills signed into law that will change how Oklahomans drink alcohol. SB 169 modifies language related to cocktails-to-go by expanding the definition of an original container to include manufactured mixed drinks, including canned cocktails. The container must be secured with...
Those in Tulsa got a chance to meet some of our News On 6 weather team at Bob Mills Furniture on Saturday. Our weather experts, storm trackers and Osage Sky News 6 pilot Dustin Stone were there taking pictures and signing autographs. Visitors got an opportunity to get up close...
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare said the shelter is under full capacity for the first time since September thanks to an amazing turnout to an adoption event on Saturday. News 9 stopped by and saw the massive show of support. The shelter said they needs fosters and adoptees to stay under...
The Tulsa Dream Center is hosting the third annual 'Pathways Forward Resource Fair' this week. The event is being put on by the 'Mayor's Office of Resilience and Equity,' in partnership with the 'Birthright Living Legacy.'. The City says the event will help those who have faced barriers because of...
