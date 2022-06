Press release from the University of North Carolina at Asheville:. UNC Asheville Assistant Professor of Biology Rebecca Helm is co-leading a global quest to map life on the ocean’s surface. With much of the earth’s oceans largely unexplored, Helm and a team of marine biologists have developed The Global Ocean Surface Ecosystem Alliance (GO-SEA), an effort to mobilize citizen scientists and volunteers to collect information across the ocean’s surface and along coastlines. Helm and her team developed this initiative intending to discover living islands of floating life. The project has earned recognition from NASA and has received two-year grant funding for a demonstration phase with the potential of implementation funding for additional three years.

