Chesterfield, VA

Fire engulfs Chesterfield home, two left homeless

By Jakob Cordes
 3 days ago

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Two Chesterfield residents have been left without a home after a house fire Friday morning.

Crews responded to the house fire on Scottwood Road, a small dirt track near the border between Chesterfield and Powhatan counties. Fire officials say that because the area had no fire hydrant, multiple crews were called to assist.

    Ambulances and fire engines were on scene Friday morning.
    Because there were no fire hydrants on scene, crews had to rely on alternate water sources.
(Photos: Paul Nevadomski/WRIC)

There were no reported injuries, but photos taken at the scene show that the home was almost completely destroyed. The two occupants were reportedly displaced. The fire is now under investigation.

The house was completely destroyed in the fire, but the occupants reportedly made it out safely. (Photo: Paul Nevadomski/WRIC)
Woman devastated after grandfather dies, grandmother sent to hospital following house fire in Richmond’s southside

According to Chesterfield Fire , firefighters were actively dousing the flames by 11:00 am, just twenty minutes after the call became active at 11:39 am.

As of 11:40 am, the fire was reportedly marked under control, although fire crews remained on scene “extensive overhaul.”

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.

