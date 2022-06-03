Jonah Engler Says Why a Proper Environment Is Required to Grow the Physical and Mental Health of Kids?

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I have an interesting relationship with my mother. I know she loves me; she has done all the things she was required to do (fed me, clothed me, housed me) and more (came to my performances, let me have friends over). But she doesn’t like me. When I was little, she told everyone I was her “ball and chain.” She only offered praise when I played the same way she did. And once I was in junior high, she started criticizing my weight. She ruined every special occasion I had by yelling at my dad for “continuing to feed me” when I was already so fat or harassing me to wear clothes that made me look thinner. When I look back at my high school photos, I realize I never had a weight problem. It was all in her head.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO