AeroClean Technologies, Inc. AERC gained 154.7% to settle at $12.10 on Tuesday on continued strength after the FDA granted clearance for the company's pūrgo technology, classifying it as a class II medical device. Applied UV, Inc. AUVI gained 96.4% to close at $2.18. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP shares jumped...

STOCKS ・ 19 MINUTES AGO