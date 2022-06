If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Summer reading season is finally here, and we’re so ready to start building our TBR list for the months ahead. Fortunately, we don’t have to look far to get some incredible recommendations on must-read novels to add to our bookshelves right now. Oprah Winfrey just debuted her new book club selection — Nightcrawling by Leila Mottley. An up-and-coming writer, Mottley’s debut novel is one you’ll want to get your hands on and page through this summer, and it’s currently 30 percent off on Amazon right now.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 17 MINUTES AGO