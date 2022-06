Yellow crazy ants, rated as one of the top 100 worst invasive species, have been found on Australia’s Gold Coast. 30 minutes south of Brisbane, in Yatala, the city council has reported a finding of yellow crazy ants for the first time. According to Australia’s Invasive Species Council (ISC) the ants do not use their mandibles as a primary source of attack but instead spray formic acid on their target, which can be highly effective when a swarm employs the tactic.

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO