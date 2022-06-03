ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

More workers had their hours cut to part-time in May as businesses reversed some of their hiring plans

By Ben Winck,Madison Hoff
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ks6d_0fzTu7ro00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TD6VR_0fzTu7ro00

Westend61/Getty Images

  • Nearly 300,000 more Americans had their hours cut to part-time in May, according to new data.
  • The uptick hints some firms are cutting labor costs and reversing some of their pandemic hirings.
  • The increase could mark the first sign of firms settling into an economy with weaker consumer spending.

The pandemic-era hiring boom seems to have moved too far for some US businesses.

The number of Americans with their work hours cut to part-time rose in May by 295,000 to 4.3 million, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Friday morning. That's the largest uptick since February. The total number now sits at the highest point since October, and the Friday reading adds to a months-long upward trend.

The uptick offers a clear hint that some companies are backtracking after months of extraordinary payroll creation and historic demand for workers. The increase reflected "an increase in the number of persons whose hours were cut due to slack work or business conditions," according to BLS. Businesses that overextended themselves as they rehired moved workers from full-time to part-time work.

The sum also counts those who took part-time jobs because they couldn't find full-time work. Those workers likely have other options amid ongoing demand for workers. Job openings totaled a near-record 11.4 million at the end of April, while quits surpassed 4 million for the eleventh consecutive month. Demand for workers, then, remains red-hot, and the bulk of those 11.4 million openings are likely for full-time jobs.

Some sectors' payroll counts flashed a similar sign that firms are pulling back from their plans to hire at all costs. Retailers shed 61,000 jobs through May, marking the largest one-month decline since the widespread lockdowns of early 2020. Finance and insurance, advertising, and machinery manufacturing firms also lost payrolls last month, revealing small spots of weakness in the otherwise booming labor market.

The May jobs report showed the economy exceeding expectations again as payroll growth surprised to the upside. The US economy added 390,000 new jobs last month , surpassing forecasts for a gain of 325,000 payrolls. The unemployment rate held at historic lows, and labor force participation improved slightly. Wages continued to grow at a healthy pace as well. The payroll gain may have been the smallest in a year, but with the Federal Reserve retracting its support and trying to cool the economy, the uptick shows the jobs recovery charging ahead.

Still, the rise of involuntary part-time work could point to a new dynamic in the labor market. The economy is set to complete its jobs recovery over the summer, and businesses are already hiring at a slower pace. The Fed's rate hikes are also set to slow demand and put new downward pressure on hiring plans. Businesses that hired at a breakneck pace throughout the recovery could soon pivot to cost-saving measures like layoffs or cutting hours.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Force#Americans#Bls
Axios

Remote work may not be working any more

The challenges of remote work are getting harder and harder to ignore, as employees and bosses alike grapple with the realities of indefinite separation from the office. The big picture: A growing number of corporate executives want to put an end to the work-from-home revolution. But workers have gotten used to the flexibility, and they have the leverage to demand it.
ECONOMY
deseret.com

Elon Musk on housing bubble: ‘They dug their own graves — a lesson we should all take to heart’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently added the housing market into the mix of his Twitter commentary. Musk weighs in on housing: Musk’s commentary stemmed from a tweet by Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus (who uses the Twitter name Shibetoshi Nakamoto) saying cryptocurrency was “created as a statement against central bank control” after the Great Recession that followed fallout from the 2008 housing bubble burst, which was fueled by a subprime mortgage crisis.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Fortune

This 81-year-old Californian sold her $1 million home for half its value so it could become affordable housing after she dies

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. When Bobbi Loeb, 81, moved into her house in a scenic rural area 40 miles north of San Francisco half a century ago, her neighbors were mostly cattle ranchers. “My son had a hard time in school because he was considered a hippie,” she says.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Washington Examiner

The numbers are in: Trump’s tax cuts paid off

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how former President Donald Trump's Tax Cuts and Jobs Act benefited consumers and the economy as a whole.]. The Congressional Budget Office’s May 2022 forecast shows that the government now expects to bring in more tax revenue in the decade following the 2017 “Trump tax cuts” than it had projected prior to the December 2017 passage of tax reform.
INCOME TAX
Fortune

Australian billionaire slams Elon Musk’s return to work order right as his $48 billion firm discloses a huge security flaw

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Australian tech billionaire Scott Farquhar started a war of words with Tesla CEO Elon Musk over the latter’s return-to-work policies. But a Twitter feud with Musk might need to wait, as Farquhar’s $48 billion software company is dealing with a serious hacker problem.
ECONOMY
Boston

Here’s why gas prices keep getting higher and higher — and when they may come down

Everything from the war in Ukraine to the politics behind oil prices could be to blame for high pump price tags. If you’ve filled up your tank in recent weeks, it’s possible you winced at the total bill. That’s because gas prices are through the roof — both regular unleaded and diesel fuels are at the highest-ever recorded average price in Massachusetts, according to AAA.
TRAFFIC
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
Business Insider

A Black couple who retired early says there's a 'Black tax' on common wealth-building strategies

Kiersten and Julien Saunders left their corporate jobs before they turned 40. They joined the Financial Independence/Retire Early (FIRE) community. However, the couple didn't feel like the wealth-building strategies they learned accounted for their lived experience. This article is part of the "Re/Thinking Re/Tirement" series focused on inspiring financial planning...
ATLANTA, GA
Business Insider

Business Insider

518K+
Followers
33K+
Post
259M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy