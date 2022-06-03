Missing man's body found under demolished burned home
By WCCU/WICS Staff
foxillinois.com
4 days ago
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — The human remains discovered in the debris from a home demolished after a fire last week have been identified. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the body as 50-year-old Jose J. Andrade-Sosa...
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A 20-year-old Decatur man who was shot early Sunday morning in Decatur died from a gunshot would to the neck. The Macon County Coroner released the primary findings on Monday after an autopsy was performed. Sadarius Givens was pronounced dead at the scene of a...
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An autopsy was completed on Monday on Dameon Blue who was found dead in Decatur on Sunday. Preliminary results indicate Blue, 43, died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head, torso, and to his extremities, according to Macon County Coroner Michael Day. The autopsy was...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man has been bound over for trial in the homicide of a Kenosha woman found dead in the Wyndham Garden hotel. Felony bail jumping (3 counts) Misdemeanor bail jumping (2 counts) Officers responded to the hotel located on 6th Avenue the afternoon of muMay...
MILWAUKEE - 20-year-old Jaqueh Howell was sentenced on Wednesday, June 1 in connection with a fire that was set intentionally at Milwaukee's Butterfly Park playground in September 2019. Howell was 17 years old at the time of the offense. He was charged along with another teen, Trashun Campbell. They each...
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Lincoln, Illinois man had to be airlifted to a local hospital after a crash on Route 121 in Macon County. Illinois State Police (ISP) says it happened at approximately 8:11 p.m. Sunday. The man was driving a Dodge Challenger on Route 121 near...
NEW LENOX, Ill. (CBS) -- A standoff ensued Monday night in southwest suburban New Lenox. Police were called to a business on Schoolhouse Road north of Laraway Road for a man who threatened to harm himself. A concerned family member contacted authorities, and EMS was sent to the business to assess the man, the Will County Sheriff's office said. The man presented a shotgun to both family members and EMS – and threatened to harm them as well as himself, the Will County Sheriff's office said. Sheriff's police were called in and evacuated the area. A handful of businesses were locked down, including a martial arts school. Police eventually got three children and an instructor out safely. As of 10 p.m., officers were still talking with the barricaded man. If you or someone you know is concerned about suicide, you can contact the 24/7, confidential National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, or go here to online chat. More helpful resources can be found here.
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were killed in a five-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 on Friday. State Troopers said the crash at Milepost 151 in McLean County just before 4 p.m. on Friday. The crash shut down the highway for almost eight hours while first responders were on the scene tending to victims […]
RACINE, Wis. - A 29-year-old Racine man is accused of firing a handgun a short distance from an elementary school. The accused is Zachary Nelson – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Discharge firearm in school zone. Second-degree recklessly endangering safety. Negligent handling of a weapon. Disorderly conduct.
RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Police are still searching for whoever opened fire during a funeral at a Wisconsin cemetery. Someone began shooting during Da’Shontay King’s funeral Thursday afternoon in Racine. King was fatally shot by Racine police last month. A 19-year-old woman and a 35-year-old woman were...
MILWAUKEE - First responders were called to the Hyatt Place near 117th and Silver Spring around 8 p.m. Saturday for a report of a possible drowning. A 6-year-old girl almost drowned, according to police. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.
A Milwaukee single father shot in the Deer District May 13 has been unable to work since due to his injuries. One bullet has created a physical and financial burden, changing his life in more ways than one.
MILWAUKEE - The medical examiner was called to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Milwaukee Sunday evening, June 5. It happened on the northbound I-43 Kilbourn Avenue tunnel off-ramp into downtown Milwaukee. Sheriff's officials said the crash involved just the motorcycle, and the operator suffered "very serious injuries." The...
BELOIT, Wis. — Police in Beloit arrested a man Monday after he allegedly shot at another man in the city last week. In a Facebook post, the Beloit Police Department said it arrested the 28-year-old Beloit man on tentative charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and being a felon in possession of a firearm as well as a probation violation.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 16-year-old boy was struck by gunfire at around 1:40 p.m. on Sun., June 5 near 90th St. and Appleton Ave. Police report that the boy sustained non-fatal injuries and is expected to survive after being taken to a local hospital. The circumstances leading up to...
CAMDEN COUNTY — An Illinois man died after jumping off a cliff at the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports said 30-year-old, Matthew Greenfield, of Chicago jumped off a cliff just after 5 pm. Sunday evening and did not resurface. The incident occurred at...
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — One person is in custody after a threat was called in to two prisons in central Illinois. Illinois State Police (ISP) responded to Taylorville Correctional Center on Friday afternoon after a threat was phoned in. We're told the response was out of an abundance of...
CUDAHY, Wis. - Cudahy police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a robbery suspect who struck the Landmark Credit Union on S. Packard Avenue near Barnard on Monday morning, June 6. Officials say the suspect was at the credit union around 10:45 a.m. He passed a...
Comments / 0