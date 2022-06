David R Cullins left this earth on June 4, 2022. David was born in Jamestown, Arkansas July 4, 1941. David was a Christian and a member of the First Baptist Church of Desha. He is survived by his wife Sandra (Hartwick) Cullins; daughter Toi (Cullins) McMullin and son-in-law Johnny McMullin; one granddaughter Kirbi Chase and her husband Tyler Garlin; sister, Alice Elumbaugh and her husband Orville Elumbaugh, and brother, Ernest Cullins, and several nieces and nephews.

