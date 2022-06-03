Getting Tough With Price Fixing In PA
HARRISBURG – Allegheny County Rep. Nick Pisciottano has introduced legislation designed to enhance the ability of the state attorney general to prosecute individuals and...wdac.com
HARRISBURG – Allegheny County Rep. Nick Pisciottano has introduced legislation designed to enhance the ability of the state attorney general to prosecute individuals and...wdac.com
I see nobody remembers Jimmy Carter and his price fixing of gas prices and how it shut the country down and crashed the economy. government has no business messing with a free market.
Comments / 2