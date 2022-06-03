ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Getting Tough With Price Fixing In PA

By Greg Barton
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG – Allegheny County Rep. Nick Pisciottano has introduced legislation designed to enhance the ability of the state attorney general to prosecute individuals and...

Comments / 2

Vic Silvernail
3d ago

I see nobody remembers Jimmy Carter and his price fixing of gas prices and how it shut the country down and crashed the economy. government has no business messing with a free market.

Cannabis Banking Law Passes State Senate

(Harrisburg, PA) -- Legislation that would allow Pennsylvania banks to do business with legitimate cannabis companies has passed the state Senate. By a vote of 46 to three, the state Senate approved the bill Wednesday that would bar state regulators from punishing banks that serve cannabis or cannabis-related firms. Senate Bill 1167 now heads to the state house for consideration. It was originally introduced by State Senator John DiSanto of Dauphin and Perry Counties.
HARRISBURG, PA
Changes coming to Pennsylvania Turnpike tolling payments

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has partnered with the KUBRA Cash Payment Network in order to provide customers with the ability to use cash to pay their Toll By Plate invoices or add funds to their E-ZPass accounts. Customers who want to pay via cash can select the “pay” option when accessing […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bipartisan Support to Make Pennsylvania A Regional Hydrogen Hub

Legislators on both sides of the aisle voiced their support for reducing carbon emissions and turning Pennsylvania into a regional hydrogen hub. In a bipartisan statement released Friday, June 3, several state congresspeople joined the governor in written support of new initiatives to expand and modernize Pennsylvania's industrial and manufacturing while reducing carbon emissions by incorporating Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) & Clean Hydrogen Technologies.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Allegheny County announces successful write-in candidates, completes recount

Following a somewhat contentious recount process and a close statewide election that was eventually conceded, Allegheny County officials certified most of its election results on Monday for the 2022 primary. The Allegheny County Board of Elections met at 10 a.m. and unanimously certified the results of all county elections, with...
Democrats Eye Host Of Gun Control Bills In Delaware

DOVER, DE (AP) – Democrat lawmakers in Delaware have introduced legislation outlawing the sale or possession of a wide variety of semi-automatic firearms and prohibiting anyone under age 21 from buying a firearm. The bills are part of a package of gun restrictions proposed with the support of Democrat Gov. John Carney. They come in the wake of recent mass shootings in Texas and New York that left more than 30 children and adults dead. Democrats also are pushing for fast passage of existing legislation to limit high-capacity magazines and to return control of criminal background checks for gun purchases to state law enforcement officials. They also plan to introduce legislation to hold firearm manufacturers and dealers liable for “reckless or negligent” actions that lead to gun violence.
