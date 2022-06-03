Riversport OKC Hosting Free Learn To Row Day

TULSA, Oklahoma - Many of you may be looking for a new book to tackle this summer. So Connie Cronley joined News On 6 at noon to talk about a few of her latest reads "The Murrow Boys" and "The Correspondents"
Tulsa's Gathering Place is unveiling new "Bilingual Explorer Packs." Explorer packs are interactive park activities to help elementary-aged visitors have an immersive experience at the park. Themes cover park activities like geology, engineering and nature. The bilingual packs are available for free in English and Spanish. Visitors can check out...
Tulsa second and third graders are getting help with their reading skills this summer thanks to a new program that started Monday. “Project Teach” looks to not only help students become better readers but also strengthen their social and emotional skills. In addition to reading classes, students can also get in touch with their creative side with art, yoga, and more.
Peacemakers in Oklahoma City are looking to spread hope. They walked through Northeast Oklahoma City celebrating the beauty and strength of the area on Sunday. Pastor Derrick Scobey said in times of pain, people turn to their families and their community for help. He said this peace walk will bring together some familiar and new faces.
Traffic at I-40 and Penn wasn’t moving very fast Monday morning, that’s because there was a cow on the loose that wasn’t concerned at all about rush hour traffic. “They had a couple of cows, a couple of yearlings bust out of a trailer I guess,” said Blake Igert, who called on to catch the wayward cow.
The Special Olympics Oklahoma team is off to Florida on Saturday to compete in the USA Games. The 48 athletes represent the Sooner State across eight different sports. Team Oklahoma will march in the opening ceremony at noon on Monday. Then athletes will compete all next week. We wish them...
The Oklahoma State Cowgirls fell to the Texas Longhorns twice on Monday night, eliminating them from the Women’s College World Series. The Cowgirls lost the first game 5-0 Monday afternoon. They lost again 6-5 Monday night. In the elimination game, the Cowgirls held a 5-run lead through the bottom...
The quick turnaround wasn’t enough to stop UCLA from handing OU its first loss of the 2022 Women’s College World Series. The Bruins, who eliminated Florida Sunday afternoon, defeated the Sooners 7-3 Monday at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City. UCLA’s victory forces a...
A veteran and his family received a free van after their RV broke down during a cross-country trip, leaving them stranded in Tulsa. Troy Thurman packed up an RV with his wife and their four kids, but he said their great cross-country adventure quickly turned into a nightmare. “I figured...
If you're planning on enjoying the great outdoors this summer, now is most likely the time for you to see a bear. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation has tips on what you should do if you come across one. Oklahoma's two black bear populations generally live in the east...
The Oklahoma Sooner baseball team is moving on after a 5-4 win against Florida Monday night. The Sooners will have a couple days off before heading to Blacksburg, Virginia, for the Virginia Tech Super Regional. If the Sooners take down the Hokies, they will play in the CWS in Omaha.
The Oklahoma State baseball team was eliminated from postseason play on Monday night. The Cowboys couldn't quite get the bats going as they fell to Arkansas 7-3 in the Stillwater Regional. The Cowboys finish the season with a 41-22 record.
Tulsa Vegfest returned to the Arts District to promote the benefits of having a plant-based lifestyle on Saturday. There were 75 food, health and sustainability-focused vendors, including plant-based food trucks took part in this year's event. There were also several doctors in attendance who spoke about the benefits of a...
News 9 got an up close and personal look at a loose cow wrangled on Oklahoma City's southwest side. The cow was laying in a roadway Monday near Interstate 40 and Pennsylvania Avenue. Oklahoma City and fire crews responded to scene.
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare said the shelter is under full capacity for the first time since September thanks to an amazing turnout to an adoption event on Saturday. News 9 stopped by and saw the massive show of support. The shelter said they needs fosters and adoptees to stay under...
The Tulsa Dream Center is hosting the third annual 'Pathways Forward Resource Fair' this week. The event is being put on by the 'Mayor's Office of Resilience and Equity,' in partnership with the 'Birthright Living Legacy.'. The City says the event will help those who have faced barriers because of...
The Sooners' hot streak continued on Saturday with another tournament win, this time against the regional host Florida Gators. Oklahoma started off down 0-2 on Alfred A. McKethan Field, but a four-run third inning gave the Sooners a lead they didn't relenquish. The Sooners piled on 11 hits that led...
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare had a big weekend after a public plea for help due to being overwhelmed with animals. Things are starting to turn around and it’s thanks to a big adoption event. Over the weekend the shelter was packed, but this time with people. The shelter published...
Oklahoma City Public Schools is hosting a job fair at the Clara Luper Center Tuesday. The district is looking for teachers, principals, counselors, nurses and more. You can learn about all the positions from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There are sign-on bonuses for bilingual educators and nurses. You can...
Oklahoma State overcame a 12-run deficit and advanced to the NCAA Stillwater Regional final with a 29-15 win over Missouri State Sunday at O'Brate Stadium. The win moved the No. 7 national seed Cowboys to 41-21 and into the Regional final against Arkansas. OSU's 29 runs were its most ever...
