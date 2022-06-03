ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Riversport OKC Hosting Free Learn To Row Day

By News 9
News On 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiversport Oklahoma City is hosting a free Learn to Row...

www.newson6.com

News On 6

A Good Read: 'The Murrow Boys' & 'The Correspondents'

TULSA, Oklahoma - Many of you may be looking for a new book to tackle this summer. So Connie Cronley joined News On 6 at noon to talk about a few of her latest reads "The Murrow Boys" and "The Correspondents"
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Summer Program Launches To Help Tulsa Students With Reading

Tulsa second and third graders are getting help with their reading skills this summer thanks to a new program that started Monday. “Project Teach” looks to not only help students become better readers but also strengthen their social and emotional skills. In addition to reading classes, students can also get in touch with their creative side with art, yoga, and more.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Peace Walk Hopes To Highlight Local Black Community In NE Oklahoma City

Peacemakers in Oklahoma City are looking to spread hope. They walked through Northeast Oklahoma City celebrating the beauty and strength of the area on Sunday. Pastor Derrick Scobey said in times of pain, people turn to their families and their community for help. He said this peace walk will bring together some familiar and new faces.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Wayward Cow On I-40 Wrangled By Heroic Cowboys

Traffic at I-40 and Penn wasn’t moving very fast Monday morning, that’s because there was a cow on the loose that wasn’t concerned at all about rush hour traffic. “They had a couple of cows, a couple of yearlings bust out of a trailer I guess,” said Blake Igert, who called on to catch the wayward cow.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

UCLA Edges OU 7-3, Forces Winner-Take-All Game

The quick turnaround wasn’t enough to stop UCLA from handing OU its first loss of the 2022 Women’s College World Series. The Bruins, who eliminated Florida Sunday afternoon, defeated the Sooners 7-3 Monday at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City. UCLA’s victory forces a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Sooner Baseball Wins Gainsville Regional, Headed To Supers

The Oklahoma Sooner baseball team is moving on after a 5-4 win against Florida Monday night. The Sooners will have a couple days off before heading to Blacksburg, Virginia, for the Virginia Tech Super Regional. If the Sooners take down the Hokies, they will play in the CWS in Omaha.
BLACKSBURG, VA
News On 6

Oklahoma State Baseball Eliminated By Arkansas 7-3

The Oklahoma State baseball team was eliminated from postseason play on Monday night. The Cowboys couldn't quite get the bats going as they fell to Arkansas 7-3 in the Stillwater Regional. The Cowboys finish the season with a 41-22 record.
STILLWATER, OK
NewsBreak
Sports
News On 6

Guthrie Green Hosts Vegfest To Encourage Healthy Living

Tulsa Vegfest returned to the Arts District to promote the benefits of having a plant-based lifestyle on Saturday. There were 75 food, health and sustainability-focused vendors, including plant-based food trucks took part in this year's event. There were also several doctors in attendance who spoke about the benefits of a...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Dream Center Hosts 'Pathways Forward Resource Fair'

The Tulsa Dream Center is hosting the third annual 'Pathways Forward Resource Fair' this week. The event is being put on by the 'Mayor's Office of Resilience and Equity,' in partnership with the 'Birthright Living Legacy.'. The City says the event will help those who have faced barriers because of...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Sooners Down Florida 9-4 In Gainesville Regional

The Sooners' hot streak continued on Saturday with another tournament win, this time against the regional host Florida Gators. Oklahoma started off down 0-2 on Alfred A. McKethan Field, but a four-run third inning gave the Sooners a lead they didn't relenquish. The Sooners piled on 11 hits that led...
GAINESVILLE, FL
News On 6

OKCPS Hosting Job Fair At Clara Luper Center

Oklahoma City Public Schools is hosting a job fair at the Clara Luper Center Tuesday. The district is looking for teachers, principals, counselors, nurses and more. You can learn about all the positions from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There are sign-on bonuses for bilingual educators and nurses. You can...
News On 6

Cowboy Baseball Completes Comeback To Advance In Stillwater Regional

Oklahoma State overcame a 12-run deficit and advanced to the NCAA Stillwater Regional final with a 29-15 win over Missouri State Sunday at O'Brate Stadium. The win moved the No. 7 national seed Cowboys to 41-21 and into the Regional final against Arkansas. OSU's 29 runs were its most ever...
STILLWATER, OK

