Pedestrian struck and killed in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in West Hartford Friday morning.

Police responded to the intersection of North Main Street and Farmington Avenue just after 10 a.m.

The pedestrian, identified by police as a 61-year-old man, was struck while standing on the sidewalk on the corner of Main Street and Farmington Avenue.

The driver, identified by police as a 67-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries. Witnesses said the car continued down the road and came to a rest with its windows smashed and tires at an awkward angle.

Sources close to the investigation confirmed to News 8 that the person killed was a frequent panhandler in the area.

The area around the intersection was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call (860) 570-8860 or the anonymous tip line at (860) 570-8969 or email the confidential tip line at whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov .

