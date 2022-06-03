ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

Pedestrian struck and killed in West Hartford

By Jenn Brink, Isabella Gentile
 3 days ago

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in West Hartford Friday morning.

Police responded to the intersection of North Main Street and Farmington Avenue just after 10 a.m.

The pedestrian, identified by police as a 61-year-old man, was struck while standing on the sidewalk on the corner of Main Street and Farmington Avenue.

The driver, identified by police as a 67-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries. Witnesses said the car continued down the road and came to a rest with its windows smashed and tires at an awkward angle.

Sources close to the investigation confirmed to News 8 that the person killed was a frequent panhandler in the area.

The area around the intersection was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call (860) 570-8860 or the anonymous tip line at (860) 570-8969 or email the confidential tip line at whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov .

Fire erupts in building on Orchard St.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A structure fire broke out in New Haven early on Tuesday morning. Officials said they responded to a structure fire on the 500 block of Orchard Street. Fire crews worked for just over an hour to bring the fire under control in a two-and-a-half-story home. There was one minor injury […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Man struck and killed while crossing I-84 in Danbury

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A fatal crash involving a pedestrian closed down I-84 Eastbound between Exits 4 and 5 on Sunday. State police said a Honda Fit was traveling in the left lane on 1-84 East when a pedestrian attempted to cross the five lanes across the highway, state police said. The pedestrian, who troopers […]
DANBURY, CT
Attempted break-in caught on camera in East Lyme

EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - Neighbors in East Lyme are talking about an attempted break on Plants Dam Road last week. It occurred in broad daylight. A family member was home as the duo repeatedly rang the front doorbell. When they didn’t get an answer, they went to the back....
Motorcycle accident involves serious injuries

STERLING, Conn. (WTNH) – A motorcycle accident on Sunday has caused serious injuries for those involved, according to Connecticut state police. State police said in a press release that on Sunday evening around 7 p.m., a motorcycle accident occurred on the 800 block of Sterling Street in Sterling. EMS and local fire departments responded, and […]
STERLING, CT
Teen Charged In Shooting Death Of 15-Year-Old At Hamden Park

A teen suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a 15-year-old Connecticut high school student killed while walking home from school. New Haven County resident Jenigh Ward, age 18, of Hamden, was arrested Monday, June 6 on multiple charges relating to the homicide of 15-year-old Elijah Gomez, according to Hamden Police.
HAMDEN, CT
Bridgeport PD investigate fatal stabbing outside of club

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Following a fatal stabbing outside of a club in Bridgeport, police have launched an official investigation. Police stated in a press release that on Sunday morning, around 2 a.m., officers responded to a reported stabbing and assault on Madison Avenue at Club Azul. Officers on the scene said they found one […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Milford News: Unruly Patron Charged

#Milford CT– On June 6, 2022, at 0122, Andrew Campos was thrown out of Stonebridge Restaurant for being unruly. Campos continued to make a disturbance outside and slapped an officer’s hand away when they were attempting to escort him away. He was taken into custody and is accused of the above charges. He was released on bond.
MILFORD, CT
