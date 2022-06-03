ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Suspect in Aurora hotel shooting sentenced

 4 days ago
AURORA, Colo. — A man who was arrested following a shooting that left one person dead and three others injured at an Aurora hotel last fall received a deferred sentence and could avoid prison time as long he complies with the conditions of his probation. Accessory to a...

broomfieldenterprise.com

Hammond sentenced to six years for kidnapping Broomfield girl

A man convicted of kidnapping a 12-year-old girl in Broomfield was sentenced to six years in the Department of Corrections and three years of parole. Shane Hammond, 29, was sentenced during a hearing on Friday to the maximum allowable sentence for a Class 4 felony kidnapping. The 12-year-old girl was...
BROOMFIELD, CO
Man sentenced for DUI crash that killed motorcyclist

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to an October crash that killed a Centennial woman. Daniel Short, 65, was sentenced Monday to five years in prison. He pleaded guilty in May to vehicular homicide and DUI in connection with the Oct. 4 crash.
CENTENNIAL, CO
Man charged with manslaughter in fentanyl death

BOULDER, Colo. — A man is being charged with manslaughter after reportedly dealing fentanyl used in an overdose death, the 20th Judicial District Attorney's Office said Monday. The Boulder County Drug Task Force (BCDTF) began investigating a fentanyl death that took place on April 25, and identified 25-year-old Terrelle...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Suspect wanted for domestic violence taken into custody

DENVER — A suspect wanted by police was taken into custody Tuesday morning, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department (DPD). DPD was in the 1800 block of North Gaylord Street attempting to contact a wanted person. The suspect whom police were trying to contact was wanted...
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

3 arrested in armed robbery, police pursuit in Westminster

Three men are arrested in connection with an armed robbery that led to a police pursuit in Westminster. Police were called to 148th Avenue and Huron Street Sunday night for reports of an armed robbery and shots fired. Police said the victim followed the suspects, who fired several shots at them. Police found the suspect vehicle and pursued it to the 9000 book of Utica Street where the suspects then fled on foot, prompting a shelter-in place order for area residents. They were later found hiding in a backyard of a home nearby and taken into custody.
WESTMINSTER, CO
Serious Motorcycle Crash Reported On Tower Road

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle closed a section of Tower Road on Monday at around 8 p.m. Aurora Police say both northbound and southbound lanes between Colfax and 19th Avenues are expected to be closed for several hours. Police say the motorcyclist suffered serious injuries, but further information was not released. #APDTrafficAlert: All lanes of Tower Rd, both N/B & S/B, between Colfax & 19th, are closed for a motorcycle vs vehicle crash. Serious injuries are reported for the motorcycle driver. Expect the roadway to be closed for a couple of hours. Any updates will be here. pic.twitter.com/dFekQoSyHT — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) June 7, 2022
AURORA, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley man charged in child’s death accused of rioting behind bars

A Greeley man charged with murdering his girlfriend’s young child appears in court. The Greeley Tribune reports 29-year-old Andy Carter Jr. went before a Weld County judge last Thursday to face new charges of rioting in a detention facility, harassment, and obstruction of government operations. Police initially arrested Carter in July on charges of child abuse after he brought his girlfriend’s 18-month-old girl to the emergency room with a severe brain bleed. She later died, and those charges were upgraded to murder. For more on this story, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
1310kfka.com

Domestic dispute in Garden City leads to assault of good Samaritan

A man and woman are both charged in connection with a violent assault that stemmed from a domestic dispute in Weld County over Memorial Day weekend. Police arrested Steven Regalado and Vanessa Sena. Police said a Regalado and Sena got into a fight at 8th Avenue and 26th Street. The Greeley Tribune reports a passerby tried to break them up, and police said Regalado attacked him, and then jumped into the man’s truck-which contained his children. As he tried to drive away, he struck an SUV, continued on the sidewalk, and hit a large boulder which left the vehicle disabled. The bystander and his wife were injured as they tried to get their truck back. Regalado and Sena face a host of charges, including robbery, kidnapping, harassment, assault. Read the full story at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GARDEN CITY, CO
Westword

Weekend Violence in Denver: Stabbings, Death, Shooting Near Larimer Square

It's not officially summer, but the city's crime scene got hot this past weekend, with multiple stabbings and shootings, including an incident during which a Denver Police Department officer opened fire near Larimer Square, just as clubs were letting out in the entertainment district. The trouble started early, with an...
DENVER, CO
Armed robbery victim reportedly shot at while following suspects

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Three armed robbery suspects were arrested after leading police on a pursuit and causing a shelter-in-place order Sunday night, Westminster Police Department said. Around 7:30 a.m., police said officers were alerted of a possible armed robbery in the area of 148th Avenue and Huron Street. The...
WESTMINSTER, CO
