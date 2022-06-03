ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, DC

Don’t Worry, It Only SEEMS Like DC Is Being Swarmed by Snakes

By Maggie Hicks
Washingtonian.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashingtonians have lately been reporting some uncomfortably close encounters with snakes. Last month, somebody came across a nearly five-foot-long black eastern rat snake on the streets of Georgetown, and another rat snake was spotted slithering up a Logan Circle window. Earlier this week, one was captured on video attempting to cross...

www.washingtonian.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washingtonian.com

How Rosa Parks Befriended a DC Hotel Owner

In 1994, Rosa Parks was assaulted in her Detroit home by a man who broke in and stole $53. The civil-rights pioneer, 81 at the time, wanted privacy while she recuperated, and a friend found her a room at DC’s Mansion on O Street, which has a “hero-in-residence” program that sometimes provides free rooms to people who serve others.
POLITICS
Washingtonian.com

Luxury of a Different Kind is Coming to Tysons

Tysons, Virginia, will soon welcome The Mather, a Life Plan Community with anticipated Phase 1 completion in 2024. The community is the latest offering by Mather, an 81-year-old not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating Ways to Age Well. “The Mather will offer apartment homes for those age 62+ and better with...
TYSONS, VA
Washingtonian.com

Contemporary Condominium at Potomac Yard in Alexandria, VA

Welcome to Dylan—a new vision for refined living in Alexandria, presenting spacious condominium residences built for modern lifestyles. As one of the area’s fastest-selling new condominium properties, Dylan is ideally situated in the heart of Potomac Yard near the vibrant Old Town North and Del Ray neighborhoods. Convenient to Amazon’s HQ2 & walkable to the new Potomac Yard Metro (opening 2022) & Virginia Tech’s Innovation District. Dylan sits adjacent to the 23-acre Potomac Yard Park with walking/biking trails, ballfields, children’s playground, tennis courts, and so much more. The stunning rooftop amenity space offers incredible views of the river, Alexandria, & Downtown Washington, DC. Residents will enjoy generously sized 1- to 3-bedroom residences with spa-inspired baths, expansive gourmet kitchens, private outdoor balconies, spacious entertaining spaces, exceptional onsite amenities and concierge services. This 4th floor “B2” residence offers 882 square feet and includes one bedroom, a living/dining room, gourmet kitchen, den with pocket door, one full bath, a fabulous walk-in closet, powder room and a balcony. Delivering Fall 2022. Dylan’s Sales Gallery and Model are now open at 2316 Richmond Highway, Alexandria, VA 22301. Schedule your tour today at DylanVA.com.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy