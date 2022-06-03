ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addison, TX

Taste Addison food and music festival happening this weekend

fox4news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's plenty to see, eat and listen...

www.fox4news.com

Dallas Observer

Burger Schmurger Gets a Summer Residence; Kicking Off with $1 Burgers and Blondes

Burger Schmurger, which we recently called one of the best burgers in Dallas, has some big changes coming this summer and the first you won’t want to miss. Wednesday, June 8, at 5 p.m. Burger Schmurger will begin its June residency at Craft and Growler across from Fair Park. To kick things off with a bang, they will have $1 schmurgers until sold out and Craft and Growler will have $1 blondes from Four Elements Brewing.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Ceviche Verde from Half Shells

Chef Mary Bealmer from Fish City Grill & Half Shells shows us just how easy it is to make ceviche verde. She also shows off the new Half Shells location at The Shops at Legacy in Plano.
PLANO, TX
Dallas Observer

The Rock's Food Truck and Tequila is in Dallas Saturday (It's Free)

If you follow Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on social media, you know he's an advocate for drinking tequila (and sweating, which definitely needs more advocacy). With that big cheesy grin, he loves to remind fans to "drink your tequila," just like Mom implored us to drink our milk. But Mom...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dog of the Day: Luke

A super happy 3-year-old dog is today's SPCA of Dallas Dog of the Day. Luke is waiting for his forever home.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold just south of DFW

DALLAS (KDAF) — What would you do if you won $25,000? Now, let’s preface this by omitting the cliche “pay off debt” type of answer and have a little fun with it. Example: Rent out a movie theater and host a MarioKart tournament on a Friday night in your hometown.
DALLAS, TX
Texas Monthly

A Merger of Two Classic Fort Worth Barbecue Joints Preserves Both Legacies

As long at Sam Gibbins Jr. can remember, he’s told people his dad owned a barbecue joint on Belknap in Fort Worth. Given the name, they all thought he meant Sammie’s Bar-B-Q, the legendary joint that’s been serving barbecue and beer since 1946. But Sam Gibbins Sr. was actually the proud owner of the Smoke Pit, which opened in 1961 a mile and half down the road. That is, until a few years back, when Sammie’s went up for sale. Sam Sr. knew the Smoke Pit would be demolished to make way for an apartment building, so he bought Sammie’s, remodeled the place, and reopened it in 2018.
FORT WORTH, TX
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Williams Chicken opening new location on Forest Lane in Dallas

Williams Chicken plans to open a new location in the coming months at 9811 Forest Lane, Dallas. The upcoming restaurant will be operated by the same franchise owner as the nearby location on Forest Lane, according to Williams Chicken. The restaurant serves white- and dark-meat chicken pieces, chicken sandwiches and wings as well as sides that include okra, corn and more. It has more than 30 locations spread throughout the North Texas region. 972-437-1716. www.williamschicken.com.
CW33

Warm and breezy night ahead in North Texas with some possible storms in the northeast part of the region

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s going to be a warm and breezy night in North Texas with some potential storms late in the evening near Sherman and Paris. “Warm and breezy conditions are expected tonight with lows in the 70s and southeast winds of 15 to 20 MPH. There will likely be another round of storms across Oklahoma, which could affect the northeastern- most counties late tonight or early Tuesday morning. Severe weather does not appear likely, though gusty winds can be expected as the storms roll through,” NWS Fort Worth says.
dallasexaminer.com

Gospel music and the Black community

Gospel music is the oldest genre of music in the Black community that has evolved and endured throughout the years – from old Negro Spirituals to the modern gospel music to today. The Fisk Jubilee Singers were one of the first group of gospel performers to introduce Black spiritual...
DALLAS, TX

Community Policy