ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Cadillac Apartments planned on University in Mesa

Mesa Independent
Mesa Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n2MEz_0fzTqz9H00

An office building at 733 E. University Drive in Mesa is to be converted into a 12-unit apartment complex.

A substantial conformance improvement permit to allow the conversion was approved by the Mesa Board of Adjustment in a recent 7-0 vote of a consent agenda with other items.

The development is in the multiple-residential 4 zoning district, which allows apartments, Staff Planner Jennifer Merrill said at a study session prior to the board’s June 1 meeting.

“The site plan shows the two existing buildings on the west side of the property; they are proposed to be connected. There is increased landscaping and a reduction to the overall lot coverage, so there’s a reduction to the asphalt — there’s quite a bit of asphalt on the property now,” she said.

The permit seeks modifications to code requirements, Merrill said.

“The standard code requirement for the RM-4 district is for a maximum of 70% lot coverage that is for all impermeable surface; the current is roughly 90% impermeable so they are bringing it down to 75%, which is still more than the code allows,” she said.

The required setback from the south property line is 20 feet; the existing buildings are only 16 feet, so the permit seeks that as well, Merrill said.

“They are also requesting a reduction to the required parking setback from the right-of-way along the north property line. The required setback is 50 feet and they are asking for 25,” she said.

The Cadillac Apartments project is an adaptive reuse where the owner, Chad Cluff, has partnered with Erwin Architecture to convert an existing 6,300-square-foot building into 12 studio apartments, according to a written project narrative from William Erwin, president of Erwin Architecture and Development LLC.

“The new proposed development will be a significant improvement over current site conditions and shall only positively impact neighboring properties and the city of Mesa. It is the owner’s objective to make this a landmark in Mesa and representative of what can be achieved through adaptive reuse of existing buildings,” it states. “The primary feature of the new apartments is a large protected courtyard space for the tenants. This is also a unique housing option where the studio apartments have large private patio spaces unlike most other apartments that exist today.”

The owner will reuse the existing building shell and will not perform significant demolition or reconstruction of the site buildings. Only demolition of interior elements will occur in order to construct the new apartments, it states.

The seven-member board conducts public meetings to hear and decide requests for variances, special-use permits and interpretations of the city of Mesa zoning ordinance and sign code. Members are appointed for staggered terms of three years, according to the city’s website.

Comments / 0

Related
InMaricopa

Arizona home appreciates 89% in 3 years

The most expensive home sold in Maricopa, Arizona from April 10-May 9 was a five-bedroom at 44314 W. Yucca Lane that sold April 29 for $595,000. The price for the home, which had since had its kitchen remodeled, is 89% more than its previously sale of $314,000 on May 30, 2019.
MARICOPA, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

Historic Gilbert home giving way to 10 houses

One of Gilbert’s oldest homes on farmland that once housed peacocks will give way to 10 single-family houses at the northwest corner of Lindsay and Elliot roads. Porchlight Homes will build the “high-quality subdivision” on 3.63 acres, a mile east from the Heritage District, despite opposition from neighbors at the June 1 Gilbert Planning Commission meeting. They raised concerns with more traffic, construction disturbances and losing some of the town’s rural character.
GILBERT, AZ
azbex.com

Gilbert Down to 2 Choices for Ocotillo Bridge Design

Design choices for the Ocotillo Bridge at Gilbert Regional Park have been narrowed down to two, and the Town Council is soliciting public input. The comment period runs through June 14th. The “Palo Verde” concept was one of the original four under consideration. The new “Desert Falls” design incorporates elements from the three earlier submittals.
GILBERT, AZ
12news.com

Scottsdale lottery ticket now worth $1.4 million

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Two lottery tickets sold in the Valley have yielded big returns after Saturday's number drawing. The Arizona Lottery said one of its Pick tickets is now worth $1.4 million after matching with Saturday's numbers. The winning...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mesa, AZ
Business
Local
Arizona Business
Mesa, AZ
Real Estate
City
Mesa, AZ
Local
Arizona Real Estate
Local
Arizona Government
Mesa, AZ
Government
azbigmedia.com

Homes with pools sell for 30% more, study shows

Arizonans are blessed with warm, sunny weather almost year-round, which is why Arizona ranks as one of the top states in homes with pools per capita. While swim season is just starting in for much of the nation, in Phoenix, 9 months out of the year call for poolside weather with the average temperature hitting 87 degrees.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbex.com

Residential Mixed-Use May Replace Chandler Eyesore

ProEquity Asset Management Corp. has asked the City of Chandler to approve a development plan that would replace a long-vacant Fry’s location at Alma School and Warner Roads with a residential mixed-use development. Most the existing buildings would be demolished under the proposal. A bank, fast-food restaurant and a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cadillac Apartments
azbigmedia.com

836 acres of land in Surprise sell for $111.7M

Asante Development Partners, a venture between Lennar Homes, Pulte Homes and Taylor Morrison Homes, recently completed the purchase of a premier 836-acre land parcel in the city of Surprise, Arizona, for $111.7 million. The land parcel is located within the Asante Planned Community in north Surprise and includes 752 acres...
SURPRISE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s what the City of Phoenix Stage 1 Water Alert means

Due to the shortage of water on the Colorado River caused by overallocation, prolonged drought, and climate change, the City of Phoenix has declared a Stage 1 Water Alert and activated its Drought Management Plan. City of Phoenix Water Services Department Director Troy Hayes made the announcement during a City Council subcommittee presentation​ on Wednesday, June 1.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

True Crime Arizona Podcast: Finding Robert Fisher coming June 13

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s one of the biggest true crime cases in United States history, and so much mystery still surrounds notorious fugitive Robert Fisher. He’s believed to have murdered his whole family and set their Scottsdale, AZ home to explode into flames in 2001 before disappearing for more than 20 years. Only so much has been publicly known about the case, until now. This season on True Crime Arizona presents: Finding Robert Fisher, host Briana Whitney and photojournalist Serjio Hernandez get exclusive access to the evidence file and crime scene photos, uncover new theories from people involved who haven’t revealed details before, and take their own investigation underground and across the globe as they search for Robert Fisher and the clues that may lead to him.
PHOENIX, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

Restaurant of the Week: Sid’s Garage

The newest culinary venture to hit Desert Ridge with its laidback attitude and colossal shakes is Sid’s Garage. It is a family-owned and -operated spot with over-the-top shakes, in-your-face burgers, ice-cold sips and a rockin’-good time. Owned and operated by couple Will and Nicole Primavera, this small business...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Cadillac
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Housing
Greyson F

Local Favorite Pizza Restaurant Has Closed

There's one fewer pizza restaurants open in metro Phoenix now.Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru/Unsplash. For residents of Gilbert, there are a number of restaurants that have been serving community members quality food over the past several years. However, one of those restaurants has announced it will close, which means anyone hungry for a slice of pizza will now need to look elsewhere in metro Phoenix for a slice.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

New Scottsdale mountainside estate sells for state-record $28.1 million

PHOENIX – A newly built Scottsdale home with breathtaking views sits alone atop the Arizona real estate mountain as the most expensive residential sale in state history. The record-breaking $28.1 million deal closed on Wednesday, about three months after the mountainside estate in the prestigious Summit at Silverleaf community hit the market.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Top 10 best cities for early retirement include 4 from Arizona

Fewer Americans plan to work past the age of 62. In a March 2022 survey conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, 49.2% of Americans plan to work past the age of 62, a figure that is 6.2% lower than two years prior. However, it can be difficult to make early retirement a reality. Stretching retirement savings long enough to live comfortably is challenging, but some cities are better than others for bringing early retirement plans to fruition.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Tucson Greyhound Park closing its doors forever

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After nearly eight decades, Tucson Greyhound Park is closing its doors. In a Facebook post, the park said it would cease operations sometime between June 20-30. Live racing ended at the 60-acre facility more than six years ago, and it has only hosted simulcast...
TUCSON, AZ
globalazmedia.com

Barbie, Masters of the Universe rides planned for Glendale adventure park

Mattel Inc. and Epic Resort Destinations LLC recently unveiled big plans for the Mattel Adventure Park in the Phoenix metro. The companies had previously announced the creation of the first-ever Mattel Adventure Park while breaking ground on the adjacent Crystal Lagoons Island Resort, which is now under new ownership and being rebranded as VAI Resort.
AZFamily

Arizona City family learns the hard way about the importance of home insurance

ARIZONA CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Imagine heading out of town, only to get a call that a fire has destroyed your home. You and your family have to start over from practically nothing. That’s what happened to Arizona City’s Mike Brashier, and now he’s hoping others will avoid the insurance nightmare that has followed.
Mesa Independent

Mesa Independent

Mesa, AZ
845
Followers
1K+
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

A community news source serving the city of Mesa outside of Phoenix, focusing on the city, the government, school and local neighbors.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/mesa-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy