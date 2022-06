The House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection on 6 January 2021 will hold six public hearings, according to a draft schedule. Multiple broadcasters are likely to carry the proceedings live and hearings will also be shown on the committee’s website.Two of the major cable news broadcasters – CNN and MSNBC – are expected to focus their coverage on the hearings and many other outlets are likely to show the hearings on their websites and YouTube channels, including The Independent. The hearings will also be shown live on C-SPAN. Fox News has announced that they won’t broadcast the proceedings...

