Country Music Association says no confederate flags allowed at its festival

By Doug Cunningham
 3 days ago
June 3 (UPI) -- The Country Music Association has added confederate flags to its list of banned items at the four-day CMA music festival June 9-12.

"This year's CMA Fest is our first major fan-facing event in nearly three years. We have always had policies in place that protect the safety of our fans and ban discrimination, but we felt it was important to further refine our language to explicitly outline what will and will not be tolerated," said a statement from the Country Music Association provided Wednesday to the Tennessean.

The CMA said confederate flag imagery won't be allowed because its event policy states "any behavior that causes one of our attendees to fear for their personal safety will not be tolerated, and that is inclusive of any displays of the Confederate flag."

The June 9-12 CMA festival is the first held since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

NASCAR banned confederate flags in 2020 two days after driver Bubba Wallace called on them to do it.

The NASCAR statement at the time reflects essentially what CMA is saying. NASCAR said allowing the confederate flag runs contrary to the commitment to provide a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans.

Kristen Ames
3d ago

Is the Pride flag allowed? The Pride flag is a symbol of hate to those of us who believe in the Creator of Life. The Creator of Life determined one's gender and sexual orientation at conception.

Bailey Richards
3d ago

Grow up, the flag doesn't represent racism. The flag was flown by someone who was again secedeing from the North and seen slavery as a moral sin, and only fought for the south because it's were his family and home was.

Depcom
3d ago

I listen to country music as well as rock, pop, soul, folk and classical music but I've never felt the urge to wave a confederat flag or any flag around. I listen to music for the sheer pleasure of listening to music.

