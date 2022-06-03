Victoria I.S.D. to host a job fair

VICTORIA, Texas – On Monday, June 13, Victoria I.S.D. will host an in-person Job Fair to fill open positions.

The Job Fail will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Career & Technology Institute (CTI) Mall, located at 104 Profit Drive. You do not have to make an appointment. Parking will be available in the parking lot on the right side of the Administration Building. You can then enter through the double glass doors.

V.I.S.D. wants to speak to any individuals who are interested in teaching, already hold a Bachelor’s degree of any kind and are willing to join an Alternative Teaching Certification Program to work on certification. The district will discuss open positions and opportunities it has available.

Hiring directors will speak about career opportunities and how to apply for job vacancies. Administrations will conduct on-site interviews for any people interested. If you plan to apply for these vacancies, Victoria I.S.D. encourages you to bring a resume and work contact references.

You will have access to computers at the job fair for completing an application if needed. Staff will also be there to assist with the application process if applicants need help.

The district also has positions open for maintenance, custodial, transportation and child nutrition. You can apply at an time by visiting www.visd.net/jobs/.

If you have questions about the job fair, you can contact the Talent, Acquisition, Support, and Retention (TASR) office of Victoria ISD at 361-788-9228.

The Victoria I.S.D. provided the above information.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a typo or error // Send us a News Tip

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

To make sure you get our coverage sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Sports Headlines and more.

Follow us on Twitter, Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Instagram, Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch our newscasts and other programming on-demand on VUit