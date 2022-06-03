ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Thorpe, PA

Veterans hike and resource fair June 11

Times News
 4 days ago

Together with Veterans NEPA will hold a veteran community hike and resource fair from...

www.tnonline.com

Newswatch 16

Walking to benefit founder of pet rescue

KINGSTON, Pa. — A fundraiser to help the founder of a pet rescue took place Sunday in Luzerne County. Casey Shonis, founder of Rescue Pets Serving Vets based in Columbia County is battling ALS. A fundraising dog walk to support her as well as her mission to save dogs and help place them in loving homes was held throughout Kingston.
KINGSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Heritage Fair in Lackawanna County

MOOSIC, Pa. — Sunday is the last day for the Lackawanna County Heritage Fair on Montage Mountain. The fair celebrates the history and cultures that make up our collective community. The heritage fair offered something for everyone with food, games, rides, and more. A $10 entrance fee included access...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Times News

Cyclists join bike ride to support hospice care

It was perfect weather for the 11th annual St. Luke’s Hospice Bike Ride held Saturday along the D&L Trail. Coincidentally, it was National Trail Day. At least 265 riders participated, and people of all ages took part. Bicycles were available for those who did not have one. “All of...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Lions Club holds ice cream social

The Mahoning Township Lions Club will be holding its spring ice cream social on Wednesday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Normal Square Chapel Pavilion located at 443 and Fritz Valley Road in Lehighton. Hamburger barbecue, chicken barbecue, hot dogs, and assorted sundaes will be available for purchase. All...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Farmers market vouchers to be available in Schuylkill

Farmers market vouchers will soon be available to eligible Schuylkill County older adults. There are several ways to receive the vouchers. Applicants may visit a county Senior Community Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning June 16 through July 7. Centers are located at Mahanoy City...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

West Penn Lions Club installs officers

The West Penn Township Lions Club held their Installation of Officers on May 31 at the Feisty Fox Grille. The installing officer for the evening was District Governor Elect Lisa Leon. In addition to installing the 2022-2023 officers and directors, Lion Bob Neumoyer, club secretary, also recognized some members with special awards. If you or anyone you know has any interest in joining the West Penn Lions Club, please reach out to us via our Facebook page, West Penn Township Lions Club. Front row, from left, Rebecca Neumoyer, Lion Tamer; Karissa Brothers, president; Lisa Leon, District Governor Elect; Debra Saunders, treasurer. Back row: Robert Neumoyer, secretary; Stacey Lecleitner, two-year director; Stephanie Uroskie, first vice president; Leroy Wentzel, Tail Twister; Judy Miller, one-year director; Robert Miller, chaplain; Jack Triano, two-year director. Missing from photo: Angel Zapolsky, Dave Krall and Michael Hunsicker. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Lehigh Valley Hospital - Carbon holds ribbon-cutting

The second new healthcare facility in Carbon County has firmly put down its roots and intends to open this later week. Lehigh Valley Health Network cut the ribbon to welcome Lehigh Valley Hospital - Carbon in Mahoning Township Monday afternoon. “At LVHN, we firmly believe ‘your health deserves a partner,’...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Eastern Woodland Intertribal Powwow in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — For the first time in 30 years, the Eastern Woodland Intertribal Powwow was held in Luzerne County on Saturday. Indigenous people from all over the country gathered at the Luzerne County Fairgrounds in Lehman Township to highlight Native American cultural dancing, singing, and social activities.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Tamaqua job fair, career expo set

The Tamaqua Area Job Fair and Career Expo will be held July 19 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Perla Building, 105 W. Broad St., Tamaqua. There will be opportunities for networking with employers, resume and interview assistance and on-the-spot interviews. Free refreshments will be available. The event is...
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

On this date: June 6, 2003

Carbon County’s new emergency manager, Mark Nalesnik, of Nesquehoning, will begin his new duties on Monday. Nalesnik was hired Thursday by the county commissioners to succeed Glenn D. Kelchner, a retired Allentown firefighter who vacated the position this week. Nalesnik has a long list of work with emergency services,...
visitluzernecounty.com

2 Day Jim Thorpe Bike Package

Spend two nights at the Inn at Jim Thorpe and experience 57 miles of riding on D&L trail. On your first day, you’ll ride 36 miles on the Full Monty section of trail. On day two, you’ll ride for 21 miles on the newly completed Lehigh Gap section of the trail. Includes 2 nights of lodging, 2 breakfasts, free parking & shuttles.
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

Marian adds learning support program

When Michael Brennan was named the new Head of School at Marian Catholic High School, Hometown, in 2021, he brought with him not only a Pennsylvania principal’s certification, but a background in special education with over a decade of experience. Under his guidance, Marian has implemented the Aquinas Learning...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Step inside Carbon County’s newest full-service hospital

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Before this week’s expected opening of a new hospital, Eyewitness News got a first look. Carbon County is home to nearly 64-thousand people. The county is ranked in the bottom third statewide for the number of hospitals per capita. A local healthcare provider is about to change that. Step inside […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Tattoo fundraiser for artist fighting cancer

MOOSIC, Pa. — A fundraiser for a woman fighting cancer attracted dozens of people in Scranton. Karlee Patton is a tattoo artist at Art Rage Tattoo along Birney Avenue. She is currently fighting breast cancer. So her coworkers at the shop decided to help. For Sunday only, tattoos are...
MOOSIC, PA
whlm.com

I-80 Project Resumes Through Columbia County

Travelers on Interstate 80 through Columbia County will encounter paving operations between the Bloomsburg and Lime Ridge exits. Contractors will perform part of a $9.1-million dollar project between Mile Markers 236 and 239, starting this evening at 7 pm. Crews will work overnights until 6 am through Thursday morning. Delays and lane changes are to be expected.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

Pocono Agencies Host Focus Groups To Assist Low-Income People

The Monroe County Community Action Agency (CAA) will be hosting four focus groups and an online survey to inform its next three-year strategic plan. According to a press release, the focus groups will be held on June 9 and 14 with low-income people and organizations that serve low-income people; pre-registration is required. The survey will be available online or in print through July. The Community Needs Assessment is required to receive the Community Services Block Grant (CSBG). Every three years, Monroe County CAA creates a new Community Needs Assessment. This assessment will identify the top five needs in each county and will be used to guide planning and service provision to low-income families in the Pike and Monroe County service area.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Farmer’s Market Coupons for Eligible Seniors

Lamont McClure and Area Agency on Aging is pleased to announce the continuation of the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Beginning June 1st, coupons worth $24.00 will be available to Northampton County residents age sixty-and-over who meet the income eligibility criteria. The coupons are distributed by the Northampton County Area Agency on Aging Department.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Winning Jackpot ticket sold in Allentown

Two jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets from the Saturday drawing will split a jackpot prize of $1,414,032. The winning tickets were sold in Bucks and Lehigh counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five balls drawn, 2-23-34-39-43, to win individual prizes of $707,016, less applicable withholding. The...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Pocono Update

Stroudsburg Man Sells Shirts For The Soul | TL Shirts

Becoming an entrepreneur these days can seem daunting. Ty of TL Shirts has overcome these obstacles, turning a dream into reality. Ty from TL Shirts is a motivated individual. He does all the designing and selling himself. You can see him walking the streets, possibly at a vendor stand, or glowing in the dark with his unique brand of t-shirts in the Poconos. No stranger to artistry, Ty is one step closer to living his dream, providing quality, uniquely designed t-shirts at an affordable price point.
STROUDSBURG, PA
Times News

Carbon County court — ARD

Ten people were placed in Carbon County’s Accelerated Rehabilitation Disposition probation program on Friday by Judge Joseph J. Matika on driving under the influence charges. If a person successfully completes all conditions of the program, their record will be wiped clean. However, if they fail to complete it, or...
CARBON COUNTY, PA

