Veterans hike and resource fair June 11

The Monroe County Community Action Agency (CAA) will be hosting four focus groups and an online survey to inform its next three-year strategic plan. According to a press release, the focus groups will be held on June 9 and 14 with low-income people and organizations that serve low-income people; pre-registration is required. The survey will be available online or in print through July. The Community Needs Assessment is required to receive the Community Services Block Grant (CSBG). Every three years, Monroe County CAA creates a new Community Needs Assessment. This assessment will identify the top five needs in each county and will be used to guide planning and service provision to low-income families in the Pike and Monroe County service area.

MONROE COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO