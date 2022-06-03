Veterans hike and resource fair June 11

The West Penn Township Lions Club held their Installation of Officers on May 31 at the Feisty Fox Grille. The installing officer for the evening was District Governor Elect Lisa Leon. In addition to installing the 2022-2023 officers and directors, Lion Bob Neumoyer, club secretary, also recognized some members with special awards. If you or anyone you know has any interest in joining the West Penn Lions Club, please reach out to us via our Facebook page, West Penn Township Lions Club. Front row, from left, Rebecca Neumoyer, Lion Tamer; Karissa Brothers, president; Lisa Leon, District Governor Elect; Debra Saunders, treasurer. Back row: Robert Neumoyer, secretary; Stacey Lecleitner, two-year director; Stephanie Uroskie, first vice president; Leroy Wentzel, Tail Twister; Judy Miller, one-year director; Robert Miller, chaplain; Jack Triano, two-year director. Missing from photo: Angel Zapolsky, Dave Krall and Michael Hunsicker. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
