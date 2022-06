To understand why we so often see policies that kick the proverbial can down the road we should look no further than to the leaders we elect and the natural motivations under which they prioritize policy. Federally, we see this in increased debt ceilings to fund the insatiable spending appetite of Congress. At the state level, funding today’s projects with tomorrow’s money invokes this same sentiment. Why does this happen, and what can we do as citizens to reward public servants who address the issues that improve the longevity of our state and nation? The answer in part is to elect young leaders who have greater incentives to plan for our future.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO