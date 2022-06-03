ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors' Steph Curry sets record for 3-pointers in a quarter in Game 1

By Tommy Call III
 4 days ago
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Steph Curry wasted no time getting off to a hot start in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. The reigning Western Conference finals Most Valuable Player went right to work, burying a flurry of 3-pointers in the opening quarter.

After starting the game with a 3, Curry went on a blistering run in the first quarter, scoring an impressive 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the floor in the first 12 minutes alone. The NBA’s all-time made 3-pointer leader caught fire from deep, drilling a record-setting six 3s in the first quarter. Curry now holds the record for most 3-pointers in a single quarter in finals history.

Curry’s first quarter performance rewrote the history books. Curry’s 21 points was the most points in a quarter of the finals since Michael Jordan in 1993 along with the most points in a first quarter of the finals in 50 seasons.

Via @ESPNStatsInfo on Twitter:

Via @NBAHistory on Twitter:

Curry finished with a game-high 34 points on 12-of-25 shooting from the field with seven 3s. However, it wasn’t enough to hold off a late run from Al Horford, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics. Behind a furious fourth-quarter comeback, the Celtics stole Game 1, 120-108.

With the Celtics leading 1-0, Game 2 is set for Sunday at 5 p.m. in San Francisco.

Boston, MA
