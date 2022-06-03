M-Braves lose 7-3 against Montgomery Biscuits
PEARL, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) lost 7-3 against the Montgomery Biscuits at Trustmark Park on Thursday, June 2.
Montgomery opened the scoring with three runs in the third. In the fifth, Jalen Miller scored the first M-Braves’ run of the game on a base hit and a throwing error. Then, Trey Harris knocked in Andrew Moritz on an RBI groundout to make it 3-2.
Miller tied the game at 3 with a groundball that got through to left field to score CJ Alexander in the sixth.
Montgomery scored four runs in the 10th to win 7-3.
The fourth game of the road series is on Friday, June 3 at Trustmark Park.
