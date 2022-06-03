ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The News & Observer

Teen on boating trip with family drowns on North Carolina lake, officials say

By Simone Jasper
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

A teenage swimmer was found dead after he vanished on a North Carolina lake, officials said.

The boy was on a boating trip with family when he and other children reportedly went for a swim. He wasn’t wearing a life jacket and disappeared under the water on Wednesday, June 1, officials told WXII.

At about 5:30 p.m., crews started searching for the boy. His body was found more than two hours later, said Brandon Gentry, director of emergency services for Stokes County , according to WGHP video from a news conference.

Officials in a news release didn’t identify the person who drowned but said a “juvenile” died on Belews Lake. The area offers water activities roughly 25 miles northwest of Greensboro.

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said two families were on the lake when they pulled their boat over near the shore. The teenager was swimming in the water before he was reported missing, prompting rescue agencies to bring in sonar equipment and a dive team, according to WFMY.

The teen was found dead in up to 30 feet of water, officials told news outlets. His body was taken to a medical examiner’s office.

“All of the responders would like to express our condolences to the family,” Stokes County Emergency Management said in its release.

The boy died about two weeks after state wildlife officials urged people to take precautions on the water.

“We cannot stress how important it is for you to wear a personal flotation device, or PFD, while boating, whether it be recreating, swimming or fishing,” Capt. Branden Jones of the wildlife commission said in the earlier news release. “In 2021, 23 people lost their lives on North Carolina waters; 16 of them were not wearing a life vest.”

Teen swimming with family in river drowns after current pulls him under, NC cops say

Two people — including a 19-year-old — drowned this week at same SC park, officials say

Comments / 6

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Carolina#Boating#Belews Lake#Swimming#Accident#Wxii#Wghp#Wfmy
FOX8 News

More bear sightings reported in the Triad

(WGHP) — A bear of a problem is emerging in the Piedmont Triad as more people report sightings of bears in the early days of June. At 8:57 a.m. Thursday, a bear was spotted on N.C. 220 in Stokesdale, across from Yates Construction. At 9 a.m. Saturday—which was, ironically, National Black Bear Day—a bear was […]
SUMMERFIELD, NC
kiss951.com

List: North Carolina’s Most Unusual Town Names

North Carolina is home to some amazing cities and small towns. Even more amazing, are some of the names of these areas. Throughout the state, we have some of the most amazing, crazy-named towns. Some you may have heard of while others, may have you just as confused when you see it written out. Ever thought about those areas you drive through on road trips where it looks like no one lives there? Those small towns have a few people that call them home. Even more important, they call it by the proper, unusual name.
POLITICS
FOX8 News

Belews Lake teen drowning victim identified

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The teenage boy who was found dead after a search of Belews Lake on Wednesday night has been identified. Elijah Edward Wyatt, 15, of Winston-Salem was a student at R.J. Reynolds High School who had dreams of becoming a NAVY Seal one day. Wyatt was found after a rigorous search […]
STOKES COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

Black bear hit, killed in Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — A young bear was killed trying to cross the road in the middle of town late Saturday. The black bear had been reportedly seen on Rockingham Road prior to being fatally hit by a vehicle on Long Drive. Capt. Brenden Watson of the Richmond County Rescue Squad...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem mayor ‘urging’ public to wear face mask indoors

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines put on new pressure to voluntarily mask up. Joines issued a statement Monday, urging the public to wear face masks indoors. “Our community is experiencing a rise in the number of positive COVID cases. Our current daily case count is over 140 per day. As you may […]
WFMY NEWS2

Car crashes into Winston-Salem home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A car crashed into a home in Winston-Salem Saturday night, according to fire officials. A vehicle traveling on Old Walkertown Road jumped almost 300 feet in the air before slamming into a home on Wanda Way. Winston-Salem officials said one person was taken to a hospital...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina man gets death sentence in daughter’s killing

MONROE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been sentenced to death for the 2019 murder of his teenage daughter. That’s according to the local prosecutor’s office, which issued a news release Friday. The Union County District Attorney’s Office says a jury handed the sentence down after about three hours of deliberations following the […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wfxrtv.com

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into dump truck in Grayson Co.

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A North Carolina motorcyclist died at the hospital after colliding with a dump truck in Grayson County Thursday morning. According to Virginia State Police, shortly after 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 16, about a quarter of a mile north of Route 735.
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
Axios Charlotte

Explore North Carolina’s “Road to Nowhere,” three hours from Charlotte

If you’re looking for North Carolina’s famous “Road to Nowhere,” just follow the dead end signs in the outskirts of Bryson City. The graffiti-filled tunnel to you-guessed-it nowhere is a quirky, but fun tourist attraction a little over three hours west of Charlotte. [Related Axios guide: 12 must-visit mountain towns within four hours of Charlotte] […] The post Explore North Carolina’s “Road to Nowhere,” three hours from Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
BRYSON CITY, NC
WLOS.com

COVID-19 cases surge in 5 Western North Carolina counties

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — COVID-19 cases are surging in the mountains, and Buncombe County is now in the CDC's Yellow Alert category. Symptoms with the subvariant are milder compared to other variants. But experts are predicting concerns after summer. "Definitely expect to see surges in fall and winter, and...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Raleigh family gets help, tracks down stolen 34-foot camper days after it was swiped

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh family says their 34-foot camper that was stolen last weekend is home Sunday thanks to a lot of help from the community. Last Tuesday, Kalan Browne posted surveillance video on social media of a white truck with black ladder racks pulling out of a gated lot with the family’s camper, and she asked everyone to keep an eye out.
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
3K+
Followers
551
Post
427K+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy