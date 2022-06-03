ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Border patrol agents find more than 23lbs of cocaine in wheelchair at NC airport

 3 days ago
Charlotte, N.C. — Border patrol agents at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport seized more than 23 pounds of cocaine hidden inside an electric...

