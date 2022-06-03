ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Ukraine marks 100 days at war with Russia; EU formally OKs partial Russian oil ban: Live updates

By Ryan W. Miller, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday marked the 100th day of...

Reuters

Moscow's chief rabbi leaves Russia amid pressure to back war in Ukraine

June 8 (Reuters) - Moscow's chief rabbi has left Russia after coming under pressure to support its invasion of Ukraine, according to a relative. Swiss-born Pinchas Goldschmidt had served as Moscow's chief rabbi since 1993, while also heading a large European rabbinical group. "Can finally share that my in-laws, Moscow...
RELIGION
The Associated Press

Live updates | Turkey on food corridors: UN plan ‘feasible’

ISTANBUL – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says that a plan by the United Nations for a grain corridor to carry Ukrainian agricultural products was “feasible.”. Speaking alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a news conference Wednesday in Ankara following talks, Cavusoglu said the plan required negotiation between Moscow and Kyiv.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Don't close the embassy, U.S. ambassador tells Russia

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Russia should not close the U.S. embassy despite the crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine because the world's two biggest nuclear powers must continue to talk, the U.S. ambassador to Moscow was quoted as saying on Monday. President Vladimir Putin has cast the invasion...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Iran removes two IAEA surveillance cameras from nuclear facility

DUBAI, June 8 (Reuters) - Iran removed two surveillance cameras of the International Atomic Energy Agency from one of its nuclear facilities on Wednesday, state television reported, a move that is likely to raise tensions with the U.N. nuclear watchdog. "So far, the IAEA has not only been ungrateful for...
WORLD
nationalinterest.org

Russia Beware: 54 Air Force F-35A Stealth Fighters Are Flying from Alaska

F-35 stealth fighters stationed in Alaska can reach anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere in one sortie. The U.S. Air Force now operates as many as fifty-four operational F-35A fifth-generation fighter jets at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, increasing the service’s attack range and firepower across the Northern Hemisphere. An...
ALASKA STATE

