ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky politicians hate big government even as we depend upon it completely

By Kris O’Daniel
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

The Kentucky Bluegrass state has turned hot red. A significant change from the 1950s and 60s when the middle class represented the American dream and was bluer. Hard work paid off. The lifestyle and comfort associated with the middle living used to impress other democracies. Everything was “bigger” in the US. That comfort is no longer attainable on a middle-class income. The quality of life has gone down.

The middle now identifies with Rand Paul and Mitch McConnel’s effective claim that “big government” is bad and must be eliminated. But under their reign, Kentucky has fed off the federal government for years. Their policies have instead increased, not decreased, public expense.

▪ For every dollar Kentucky paid to the federal government in 2020, we received $3.16. The highest in the country! In 2020 KY received $14,300 per capita versus the US average of $3.900. Kentucky received a total of $64.5 billion. That is about 30% of our GDP.

▪ All states have public spending to maintain transport networks, roads, and bridges, ensure public order and safety, people in jail, monitor public health and clean water, and educate children. But Kentucky has almost doubled health care and social assistance in the past 20 years to over 250,000 employees.

Democrats’ struggle: They have a disconnect; how did they lose the middle they built?

At the first conference of BlueGrassRoots in May, Thomas Frank, the author of “Listen Liberal” and other bestsellers, was invited as the keynote speaker. He asked: “What happened to the value we lost? The great middle class of 1965 disappeared. In a time of growing abundance, with GDP growth at 6.5% and widely shared Medicare bills. The wealthiest owned just one billion. Thirty-five percent of workers were organized in unions, and taxes were high for those who made earnings.”

Back then, in 1950-1960, when the middle class knew of comfort, the federal corporate tax was around 50%, and the economy grew at an annual average rate of 3.9%. But in the following decades, the corporate tax was lowered to 35%, and the economy only grew around 1.8% on average. The federal corporate tax is 21% percent now, and in several states, corporations pay zero in corporate income taxes.

Following the Covid recession, the corporate profits margin of a product’s price increased from a typical 11% to 54%, according to the Economic Policy Institute. Labors share went down from the typical 62% to 8%.

“Fast forward to 2021. Low taxes, 6% are organized in unions, five times the prescription drugs, sky rising death of despair, 16 mega multibillion-dollar billionaires, and 84% of new jobs are in the service sector,” Frank said. “It’s an undoing of civilization and all about the well-being of the top. It’s the downfall of the affluent society.”

Today, the “top” are States with larger financial markets, like Connecticut and New Jersey or the many more educated metropolitan regions. Mostly this is blue territory.

The reason Kentucky is a top net beneficiary of federal funds is that our revenue from income tax and social security is much too little to cover our bills. Corporate tax revenue is negligible.

“Republicans who worshipped the corporate sector made it easy to go abroad, with that severe domestic job loss and more tax cuts,” Frank said. “Long summer of corporate love. Suddenly monopolies were harmless, and blue-collar unions were dangerous. Why are Democrats not out there organizing their discontent?”

The corporate welfare means little or no return to society on their profits, destroying state and local economic balances.

Democrats have distanced themselves from who they used to represent. Bill Clinton, the flower of meritocracy: what you earn depends on what you learn. You get what you deserve, what you did in school.

Democrats are learning too well that a state led by Mitch McConnel and Rand Paul is a state entirely depending on federal money and BIG government.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09iw2h_0fzTobi900
Kris O’Daniel

Kris O’Daniel is a farmer in Springfield. Reach her at krisodaniel@ncsmail.net .

Comments / 7

Eddy Sies
4d ago

what a bunch of bull. the middle class has been declining for decades. the Republicans have only been in power for ten years. Kentucky is a blue state again, because the governor gave 200,000 felons their right to vote, back.

Reply(2)
4
Related
spectrumnews1.com

In Focus: Kentucky Congressman discusses inflation on gas and goods

KENTUCKY — Brett Guthrie (R) represents Kentucky’s second Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. The second district is the home of the birthplace of Abraham Lincoln, Mammoth Cave National Park and Fort Knox. Rep. Guthrie joining this In Focus Kentucky segment from Washington, D.C. to discuss...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Kentucky Government
WKYT 27

State Rep. Savannah Maddox joining Kentucky governor’s race

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - State Representative Savannah Maddox is joining the race for governor in Kentucky. She says she’ll make a “major announcement” Monday evening, but her website says she is running. Maddox has also filed paperwork with the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance to raise money to run for Governor in 2023.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

JCPS Board files lawsuit challenging Kentucky lawmakers recent bill passage limiting authority

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County School Board is now challenging a lawsuit that would strip power from the board and give complete control to the superintendent. The JCPS Board filed the lawsuit with Jefferson Circuit Court on Monday, challenging the constitutionality and seeking to block portions of Senate Bill 1 which would take effect on July 14.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
953wiki.com

Legislation will lower state income tax for Kentuckians

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Kentuckians can expect a drop in their individual income tax rate next year, due to legislation enacted by the General Assembly during the 2022 session that ties the income tax rate to state general fund income. Provisions of House Bill 8 would lower the state’s personal...
FRANKFORT, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Frank
Person
Rand Paul
vnexplorer.net

Records case leads to rare agreement among political rivals

© Provided by Associated Press FILE -Kentucky Agricultural Commissioner Ryan Quarles addresses the audience at the Kentucky Farm Bureau Ham Breakfast at the Kentucky State Fair in Louisville, Ky., Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. An open-records case led to rare agreement Friday, June 3, 2022 between the Kentucky Democratic Party and the state’s Republican attorney general, Daniel Cameron, in a legal dispute fraught with undertones related to next year’s governor’s race.(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
KENTUCKY STATE
wknofm.org

TN Politics: Lawmakers on Guns, Term Limits, Trump Security

Democrats have launched a national effort to strengthen existing gun laws to curtail the now-weekly mass shootings taking place across the country. Only a handful of Republican leaders have joined the chorus, though polls show a majority of Americans are comfortable with common sense laws. In Tennessee, the legislature has...
TENNESSEE STATE
wymt.com

Rep. Savannah Maddox announces candidacy for governor

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Monday, Kentucky State Representative Savannah Maddox announced she would be entering her name into the gubernatorial race. On May 26, Maddox shared a tweet that said a “special announcement” would be coming on June 6. On June 6, a candidacy website was launched for...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Big Government#Billionaires#Gross Domestic Product#Politics State#American#Fed#Democrats
kcountry1057.com

New entity formed to push agri-food startups in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Building upon Kentucky’s signature agriculture, food, and beverage industries, a new entity has been formed to cultivate an innovation ecosystem for entrepreneurs and startups in the agri-food sector, in hopes of making the state the ag-tech capital of the country. The Bluegrass Ag Tech...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky lawmaker proposes gun violence prevention office

FRANKFORT, Ky. — As President Joe Biden calls on Congress to move on gun reform legislation in the wake of recent deadly shootings, State Rep. Keturah Herron (D, Louisville) says the commonwealth needs to do more to address gun violence. She plans to re-file a bill that would create...
hazard-herald.com

Lowest-earning counties in Kentucky

Compiled a list of the lowest earning counties in Kentucky using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KENTUCKY STATE
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
2K+
Followers
417
Post
415K+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy