(Seguin) — It’s doors might not be open, but the Guadalupe County Commissioners Court has already gotten a jumpstart in launching additional services for veterans – services that will soon be found all under one roof of its new Guadalupe County Veterans Outreach Center. The center, which is currently under renovation at the old hospital and former Head Start building on Weinert Street, has gotten the jumpstart thanks to a partnership between the county and the Texas Veterans Commission.

GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO