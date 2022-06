I invited my friend and foodie blogger over at Drift Cville to write about all her favorite dishes in town. Here is Elizabeth with the best places to eat in Cville!. I love being able to call Charlottesville home and I am always encouraging people to visit this great town. While a lot of people know it for the University of Virginia, it’s also a popular destination for tourists due to its history (home to three presidential homes!), beautiful wineries, craft beers and – my personal favorite – the incredible food scene.

