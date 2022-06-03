ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Always star Brad Johnson dies from COVID-19

By Celebretainment
laconiadailysun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrad Johnson has died at the age of 62. The movie star - who was known for his role as Ted Baker in the 1989 Steven Spielberg fantasy movie 'Always' - passed away back in February due to complications brought on by COVID-19, his his rep, Linda McAlister, told The Hollywood...

www.laconiadailysun.com

Comments / 54

Guest
3d ago

What a shame to see this beautiful man taken too early. Whether or not he was vaccinated should not matter. I read all these remarks and find that social media (or maybe our government….😡) is dividing us once again. Prayers to the family.

Reply(2)
19
ck mods
3d ago

This is just another article pushing the covid agenda. Also I'm sure he was vaccinated otherwise this liberal news outlet would of been screaming HE WASN'T VACCINATED!!!!! THAT'S WHY HE DIED!!!!

Reply(3)
26
GuestofGuest
3d ago

He was obviously vaccinated for covid or else the article would have been quick to point that out.

Reply
37
Related
EW.com

Brad Johnson, Always and Melrose Place actor, dies at 62

Brad Johnson, best known for starring in Steven Spielberg's romantic drama Always and for his turn on the Fox series Melrose Place, died Feb. 18 in Fort Worth, Tex. He was 62. A representative for Johnson confirmed the news to EW. No cause of death was reported. Born in 1959...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Distractify

What Happened to Meg Ryan? The Actress Admittedly Felt “Isolated” During Her Fame

From the late 1980s to the late 1990s, Meg Ryan was one of the entertainment industry’s “it girls.” The Fairfield, Conn. native stood out for her striking blue eyes and big smile, as well as her passion and talent for acting. After landing a role in the soap opera As the World Turns, Meg went on to star in some of the most famous romantic comedies of all time, including When Harry Met Sally, Joe Versus the Volcano, Sleepless in Seattle, and You’ve Got Mail.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Criminal Minds' Actor John Zderko Dead at 60

John Zderko, a character actor who appeared in an episode of Criminal Minds, died Thursday. He was 60. Zderko died of complications from cancer treatment, his friend, actor Charley Koontz, told The Hollywood Reporter. "A great friend and an excellent actor gone way too soon," Koontz wrote on Twitter. "Thank...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Spielberg
Us Weekly

Julia Roberts’ Brother Eric Roberts Reveals the Origin of Those Feud Rumors: ‘We Don’t Agree on a Lot of Things’

One big misunderstanding. Eric Roberts set the record straight about his rumored feud with sister Julia Roberts, revealing that it all stems from one awkward interview. "Julia and I have always been fine," the Dark Knight actor, 66, explained during the Wednesday, June 1, episode of the “Behind The Velvet Rope With David Yontef” podcast. […]
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Reportedly Makes Change That Longtime Fans Will Love

Dancing With the Stars could be bringing back original executive producer Conrad Green as it makes the move for Season 31 from ABC to Disney+. Deadline reports that the veteran reality show producer, who was the executive producer and showrunner of Dancing With the Stars when it first premiered on ABC in 2005 and helped pitch the original format to the network, is in advanced talks to return to the dance competition show as an EP once more.
THEATER & DANCE
extratv

Rosie O’Donnell Makes It Instagram Official with New GF Aimee

Rosie O’Donnell, 60, has just gone public with her new relationship!. On Wednesday, the first day of Pride month, Rosie made it Instagram official with her girlfriend Aimee, whose last name she has not revealed. O’Donnell reposted a photo from Aimee’s private Instagram. Aimee captioned the pic, “Happy PRIDE!!”...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Dallas#Rodeo#The Marlboro Man#Melrose Place
SheKnows

Beloved Daytime Heartthrob-Turned-Movie Star Dead at 67

Ray Liotta has passed away. On a day when we’d do just about anything for a little bit of good news, we get this: According to our sister site Deadline, Ray Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominic Republic, where he was working on a movie called Dangerous Waters.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Seinfeld’ Star Jason Alexander Recalls Difficulty Working With This Actress

One of the greatest classic TV sitcoms is definitely Seinfeld and the cast had amazing rhythm and timing together except for this actress. The work between Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards, and Jason Alexander is incredible. Yet there was one actress who was a recurring character that simply did not work out too well. Alexander played George Costanza and his fiance’ Susan was played by Heidi Swedberg. To say that the chemistry wasn’t there would be an understatement.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'American Idol' Star's Teen Sister Tragically Drowns

A female body recently recovered from a lake was identified as Madison Taylor, sister of former American Idol star Drake McCain Taylor. Taylor's body was pulled from Watts Bar Lake early Tuesday, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said. Officers responded to the scene after Taylor went into the water from a boat for a swim and didn't resurface. Taylor was 19.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Michael J. Fox Gives Heartbreaking Update on Career Amid Parkinson's Fight

Michael J. Fox is opening up about his ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease. The Life With Mikey star went public about his condition in 1998 but continued working on shows like Boston Legal, The Good Wife, and The Michael J. Fox Show. In many of his roles, he played a character also living with the disease, bringing more awareness to the matter. He's since largely retired from acting altogether and recently revealed that he doesn't like to take roles due to not being able to remember many lines. In an interview on Mike Birbiglia's podcast Working It Out, he got real about having trouble with dialogue in scripts, Yahoo News reports. "I don't take on something with a lot of lines, because I can't do it," he admitted. "And for whatever reason, it just is what it is. I can't remember five pages of dialogue. I can't do it. It can't be done. So I go to the beach."
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy