Two more matches have been booked for the June 7 episode of NXT 2.0. First, Alba Fyre will look to continue her winning ways as she takes on Tatum Paxley. A vignette aired for Fyre during In Your House during which she said that she comes from a long line of warrior women who roamed Scotland. Among those women was the firekeeper. She kept the flame burning because it was vital to their survival. Alba says that she has to ignite the spirits of her ancestors that have been dormant for far too long. She continues on, saying that she hasn't reached her potential since joining NXT, but now she is the firekeeper and plans on leaving her opponents in ashes where they lie.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO