ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Best Chin-Up Variations

By BOXROX
boxrox.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChin-ups are great bodyweight exercises that build your upper body. Check out these 5 best chin-up variations. The chin-up is an exercise every athlete should incorporate into their training. It is considered a variation of the pull-up but there are big differences between one and the other. However, if...

www.boxrox.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chin Up#Bicep#Put It On
Mashed

Simple Smash Burger Recipe

There are regular burgers, and then there are smash burgers. Both are great in their own special ways, but smash burgers give the meal a bit more of a diner feel. You'd normally use a grill to cook burgers, yielding those beautiful char marks. The smash buger has a different method: You cook them on a griddle and literally smash the patties, getting them nice and thin. Not only does this help the burger cook faster, but it also gives it that brown, crispy outer layer. This recipe is great for any occasion, but we love that you can cook it year-round since it doesn't require a grill.
RECIPES
SlashGear

2022 Polaris Slingshot R Review: The Most Fun On Three Wheels

It's not quite a bike, it's definitely not a car, and while opinions differ on how Polaris' three-wheeled roadster can be categorized, no one can deny the Slingshot is unique. Updated for 2022, the newest models include an aesthetic upgrade on earlier editions, with a more aggressive-looking front fascia and broader headlights.
CARS
Medical Daily

Best Mattress for Side Sleepers with Shoulder Pain and How to Sleep on Your Side with Shoulder Pain

Experiencing shoulder pain may not always be serious, but it can greatly affect your daily routine, activities, and overall well-being if not managed properly. Any pain in or around the shoulder joint is considered shoulder pain. It's where the upper arm bones, shoulder blades, and collarbone connect, making it painful and difficult to move or lift your arm.
LIFESTYLE
LiveScience

What are the benefits of squats?

Lots of people perform them, but what are the benefits of squats? Well, as it turns out, plenty! Athletes and bodybuilders often use squats as a strength training exercise to improve lower body strength. This can be achieved by using your own bodyweight or adding some extra resistance to your workout with a pair of cheap adjustable dumbbells or a weighted barbel.
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
FitnessVolt.com

The Best Biceps Exercises Without Weights or Equipment

Advocates of home and minimalist workouts often say that exercises like push-ups and air squats are all you need to do to get in shape. And while those simple movements are very effective, they’re also very limiting. For starters, none of them work your biceps!. When it comes to...
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

The Best Workout Finishers for Every Muscle Group

Finishers are a great way to make sure that your workouts are as productive as possible. A finisher is basically a short challenge that you “bolt-on” to the end of your regular workout to increase training intensity and volume. Adding a finisher to your workouts will ensure that...
WORKOUTS
GQMagazine

Asics Might Just Be the Hippest Non-Hip Shoe Brand on the Planet Right Now

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. For years, sneaker news headlines were largely dominated by two names. Nike and Adidas, the biggest shoe brands on the planet by virtually every metric, gobbled up market share and press coverage, and everyone else fought for the leftovers. Recently, though, performance-oriented brands like New Balance and Salomon have positioned themselves squarely in the middle of the sneaker conversation. And all the while, Asics, the Japanese sportswear company beloved for its decidedly anti-fashion running shoes, has quietly and consistently pumped out hits.
APPAREL
Engadget

This at-home golf simulator is on sale for Father’s Day

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Are you looking for a great Father’s Day present? Finding the perfect gift for the important dads in your life can be challenging, but identifying his favorite sport or hobby is a good place to start. And if he’s a golf guy, you’re in luck. Here’s an idea that might be way more fun than gear and less expensive than a : a home golf simulator.
GOLF
FitnessVolt.com

Kate Hudson Diet and Workout Program

Kate Hudson is one of the most bankable actresses in Hollywood. She is well-known for her athletic figure. But it wasn’t always like that. After giving birth to her second child, Kate found herself 70 pounds overweight. Yet, 18 months and many workouts later, she was back to looking tight, toned, and terrific.
WEIGHT LOSS
womenfitness.net

Lianshp High Waist Yoga Shorts for Women Tummy Control Athletic Workout

LIANSHP is a professional manufacturer which is carefully researching ,developing and manufacturing sport gym product. The company’s “Lianshp” brand: Women’s Yoga Shorts，Sports Bra ,Gym Equipment ,Yoga product and other sport sets, the products sell well all over the world. Designed to help you move and...
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

Big Delts Fast: 30-Minute Shoulder Workout

It can be tempting to skip your workouts when you are short on time. That’s especially true for smaller muscle groups, like calves or delts. After all, no self-respecting bodybuilder would EVER miss training their biceps or pecs, right?!. However, while your gains may be able to survive the...
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

The 15 Best Barbell Exercises for Strength, Size, and Power

Barbells have been around for hundreds of years. Despite being so old-school, there isn’t a better training tool for building size and strength. Yes, dumbbells are handy for developing unilateral strength and balance, and machines make it easier to isolate and target your muscles with laser-like precision, but in terms of effectiveness, barbells reign supreme.
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

15 Isometric Exercises for a Strong Six Pack

Coach Brian Klepacki, certified Strength and Conditioning specialist, goes over the best isometric exercises for a strong six pack. Isometric exercises are exercises that have no movement whatsoever. These exercises will help you build your abs muscles but know that your six pack won’t be revealed unless you have a...
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

Time Under Tension Training Explained: How to Use TUT to Your Advantage

If you are serious about building bigger muscles, time under tension (TUT) training is what you are looking for. Here is an overview of everything you need to know about TUT training. Table of Contents. What Is Time Under Tension Training?. How Long Should You Apply Time Under Tension Training?
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy