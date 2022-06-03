Best Chin-Up Variations

There are regular burgers, and then there are smash burgers. Both are great in their own special ways, but smash burgers give the meal a bit more of a diner feel. You'd normally use a grill to cook burgers, yielding those beautiful char marks. The smash buger has a different method: You cook them on a griddle and literally smash the patties, getting them nice and thin. Not only does this help the burger cook faster, but it also gives it that brown, crispy outer layer. This recipe is great for any occasion, but we love that you can cook it year-round since it doesn't require a grill.

RECIPES ・ 4 DAYS AGO