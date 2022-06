By unanimous vote, the Calexico City Council voted to offer Imperial County Deputy CEO Esperanza Colio-Warren the position of city manager of the border city. Colio was one of the applicants to fill the vacant city manager position after Miguel Figueroa decided to leave for Imperial County last month. The decision was seemingly easy for the council since they decided at their May 12 special meeting.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO