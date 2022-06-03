Gun control, voting bills a go: What to know as NY legislature session nears end

Nothing gets done quickly in Albany, and this year’s legislative session is no exception.

Both the Senate and Assembly were supposed to end their session Thursday, but lawmakers in both chambers worked into the wee hours of Friday morning. The Assembly reconvened Friday to continue reviewing bills, which was expected to be finished later that day.

While several bills pushed by New York progressive advocates didn’t see movement at the end of the session, other last-minute measures were passed just under the wire.

Gun laws

Changes to the state’s gun laws were passed by both chambers, requiring licenses for residents purchasing rifles, and raising the eligible purchasing age to 21 from 18. The package of legislation banned the purchase of body armor by those outside eligible professions, expanded the definition of a firearm under state law and expanded the capacity for information sharing among law enforcement agencies about crime guns.

"We cannot be satisfied by New York's already tough gun laws. Shooting after shooting makes it clear that they must be even stronger to keep New Yorkers safe," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement Thursday as she urged Congress to pass gun violence prevention measures at the federal level.

Further, New York's measures will require police to file a request under New York’s red flag law if they feel an individual is a danger to themselves or others, and possesses or has access to firearms. Under the legislation, mental health and other health care professionals will be able to file these requests as well.

Additional bills will create a task force as part of the Office of the Attorney General to look at social media’s role in promoting violent extremism, and require social media companies to provide plans on how they will confront hateful conduct on their platforms.

Abortion rights

The legislature also acted on abortion rights in the wake of a May release of a draft Supreme Court opinion showing the Court seems poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.

A final, official Supreme Court ruling is expected in that case this summer. Meanwhile, New York passed legislation meant to shield abortion providers from liability when working with patients who traveled from states where abortion may soon be limited or illegal.

But the Legislature stopped short of greenlighting all abortion-related proposals.

Lawmakers didn’t come to agreement on amending the state Constitution to enshrine abortion rights within it. The amendment, advocates argue, would have also filled gaps in constitutional protections for a person’s race, ethnicity, national origin, sex or disability.

“The New York State legislature has ended this session failing to pass the most vital protection it could — an Equality Amendment that would protect rights, freedoms, and bodily autonomy for all New Yorkers,” said Andrea Miller, president of the National Institute for Reproductive Health Action Fund, on Friday.

In order to be fully passed, the amendment would have needed to be passed by two consecutive Legislatures over two years, and clear a voter referendum.

Additionally, the Legislature passed a bill that will study the impact of limited-service pregnancy centers, or those that are not licensed health care facilities and may not offer certain services, like abortion or contraception.

Some groups decried the passage of the bill, saying it would unfairly target pregnancy centers that do not offer abortion services.

"The underlying objective of the bill appears focused on disabling pro-life pregnancy resource centers, rather than better understanding the myriad needs of pregnant women in New York," read a Friday statement from Feminists Choosing Life of NY. "It will likely result in less, rather than more ‘choice.'"

Voting rights

The John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act of New York, a comprehensive voting rights bill meant to reduce discrimination in the voting process and widen data collection on voter demographics, passed both chambers late Thursday.

The bill will launch a “preclearance” program requiring local governments with records of discrimination to prove that proposed voting changes will not harm voters of color.

“Voting rights are under attack across the nation and New York must protect this sacred constitutional right,” said Speaker Carl Heastie in a statement.

Cryptocurrency mining

New York lawmakers appeared united on hitting pause on cryptocurrency mining in New York, passing legislation that will put a two-year moratorium on new and renewed permits for certain mining operations that use “proof-of-work” authentication methods, which call for huge amounts of energy to create bitcoin.

Environmental groups have come out against the mining process in New York in recent years, saying the energy use goes against the state’s climate goals.

"This bill passing shows that New Yorkers don't want cryptomining hurting our local businesses and setting us back in our fight against climate change," said Joseph Campbell, president of Seneca Lake Guardian, a Finger Lakes area advocacy group.

Clean Slate Act

On criminal justice, the Senate passed the Clean Slate Act Wednesday, which would seal criminal records after a certain amount of time following a person’s sentencing, provided they are not convicted of other crimes in the meantime. This would allow them to more easily get jobs and housing opportunities, helping them reintegrate back into society, advocates argue.

The bill went to the Assembly this week, where its future was unclear, as of Friday afternoon, as the Assembly's session continued.

Good cause eviction

Good cause eviction legislation was sidelined this year, despite a major advocacy movement behind it in multiple cities.

The statewide proposal would have protected tenants from unjust eviction and unreasonable rent hikes, but it didn’t make it to a floor vote in either chamber this week. Local governments are split on the issue, as the cities of Albany and Newburgh enacted similar legislation in 2021 while Rochester’s City Council turned it down earlier this year.

Could the Legislature return?

Though the scheduled session is nearing an end, Gov. Kathy Hochul has indicated that she may call lawmakers back to Albany this summer if the Supreme Court rules against New York on an element of its current gun law, which requires handgun license applicants to provide “proper cause” for needing a firearm.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

