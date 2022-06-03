ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

Family of missing Louisiana man says they are awaiting DNA results to confirm identity of body found

By Britt Lofaso
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KVgbe_0fzTlnL400

The family of a missing Opelousas man is crying out for answers. They say they believe he's dead, but his case is nowhere near closed.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Opelousas, LA
State
Louisiana State
Opelousas, LA
Crime & Safety
WJTV 12

Body found behind Natchez apartment building

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police are investigating after a woman’s body was found behind an apartment building on Saint Catherine Street on Sunday, June 5. The Natchez Democrat reported the woman was identified as Doretha Fitzgerald, 63. Police arrived at DeMarco Square apartments just after 8:00 a.m. on Sunday. Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry […]
NATCHEZ, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna
Magnolia State Live

Man charged with murder, shooting up occupied house extradited back to Mississippi to face judge today

A man charged with murder and aggravated assault in separate incidents was extradited to the Wilkinson County Jail on Thursday, Woodville Police Chief Lemuel Rutledge said. Jaccory Carr, 24, is expected to appear before Woodville Municipal Court Judge Lee Dixon and Centerville Municipal Court Judge Katie Boone on Monday for the charges. Carr is a suspect in a May 5 murder in Centreville and a May 10 shooting in Woodville.
CENTREVILLE, MS
kalb.com

Missing Juvenile: Jada Moore of Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Authorities are asking for your help locating 15-year-old Jada Moore of Alexandria. The Alexandria Police Department describes her as being approximately 5′2″ and weighing about 165 pounds. She should have her 18-month-old daughter Remy with her. She was last seen in the area of Bolton and Rapides Avenues.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbrz.com

Police identify man shot to death along Winnebago Street

BATON ROUGE - One person was shot and killed at a home on Winnebago Street Sunday afternoon. Baton Rouge police officers said 24-year-old Deonte Veal was shot and killed at his home on Winnebago Street shortly before 4:30. No other details are immediately available. Anyone with information on Veal's homicide...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed and Passenger Suffers Moderate Injuries in Motorcycle Crash on LA 42

Louisiana Man Killed and Passenger Suffers Moderate Injuries in Motorcycle Crash on LA 42. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on LA 42 at LA 431 in Ascension Parish on June 4, 2022, shortly after 3:00 a.m. Shane King, 48, of Gonzales, Louisiana, died as a result of the accident. The initial investigation revealed that King was driving east on LA 42 in a 1991 Harley Davidson. For unknown reasons, King failed to negotiate a curve as he approached the roundabout, striking the curb. Both the driver and the passenger were ejected from the motorcycle as a result of the collision.
GONZALES, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies looking for man who broke into car, stole gun

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who broke into a car, stole a gun and a wallet. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the burglar took one of the victim's stolen credit cards from their wallet and used it at a gas station on Greenwell Springs Road less than an hour after the crime.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

TPSO searching for missing teen girl from Gray

GRAY, La. (BRPROUD) – A 14-year-old girl is missing from Gray, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office says 14-year-old Akniya La’Naye Domangue left her home without permission. She was reported missing around 1:30 a.m. on June 3. Domangue is 4’11″ and weighs 120...
GRAY, LA
theadvocate.com

1 dead, 1 injured in back-to-back shootings Sunday afternoon, Baton Rouge police say

One person is dead and another injured following back-to-back shootings Sunday afternoon that took place within blocks of one another off Plank Road, Baton Rouge police said. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said officers were called to the 3100 block of Winnebago Street, at its intersection with Plank Road, shortly before 4:20 p.m., where they found one individual dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

44K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy