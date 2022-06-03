ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, KY

5 arrested in Pike County drug, theft investigation

By Jessica Patterson
 3 days ago

PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) – Five people were arrested Wednesday after police found illegal drugs and stolen property at a home in Pike County.

According to the Kentucky State Police, detectives and troopers conducted a search warrant Wednesday, June 1, at a home on Flora Street in the Coal Run community. Troopers say they began the investigation Monday, May 30, 2022 when KSP Post 9 security cameras captured people stealing from State Police property.

The KSP says the suspects in that theft are believed to be occupants of the home where the search warrant was conducted.

Troopers say while searching the home, they found stolen items and seized “quantities of methamphetamine.”

According to troopers, the investigation led detectives to another home in the Tram area of Floyd County, Kentucky. At that home, authorities found and seized several firearms, additional quantities of suspected methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana, as well as prescription medication, drug paraphernalia and more than $1,600 in cash.

Those arrested in the investigation include:

  • Timothy Cecil, 59, of Pikeville, is charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Aaron Caines, 28, of Betsy Layne, is charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Tessa Belcher, 32, of Coal Run, is charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
  • Rebecca Cecil, 38, of Pikeville, is charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
  • Joshua Habern, 39, of Pikeville, was arrested on a Parole Violation warrant.

All of the suspects arrested were taken to the Pike County Detention Center. Authorities say additional charges in the case are still pending.

Anyone with any information or drug tips can anonymously contact KSP at 606-433-7711.

