Kids Dream Family Film Series runs June 5-Sept. 1

Filming will begin on Monday for the Hollywood film directed by Angelina Jolieto Martina Franca. For two days a large part of the historic center will become an international set. To prevent inconvenience to the population, a managerial order signed by the commander of the local police Egidio Zingarelli has been prepared, specifying the areas that will be affected by the shooting. From Ducal Palace however, reassurance arrives for residents who will not be prevented from accessing and from their homes. The prohibitions are in effect throughout the day, so it is assumed from midnight between Sunday and Monday and until the end of the day on Tuesday.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO