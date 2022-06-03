ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to remove a tick from a dog

By Victoria Arnold
dogster.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best way to remove a tick from your dog is with a pair of sharp-edged tweezers or with a tick removal tool. Do not try to remove it with your fingers — you could squish or tear the tick and spread infection into the bite area. Steps...

www.dogster.com

Comments / 9

