La Crosse area high school students receive art scholarships

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Nearly 60 percent of the respondents to a La Crosse School District survey said they “probably” or “definitely” would support a $194.7 million referendum to build a new high school at the former Trane Co. headquarters on the South Side. Overall, the survey found that the referendum would be “on the bubble” for possible approval, according...

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO