La Crosse area high school students receive art scholarships
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Four students received scholarships from the La Crosse Society of Arts Thursday.
Students from West Salem, Onalaska, Logan and Central High Schools received $300 scholarships:
- Anika Hadley, Logan High School. Anika will be attending UW-Milwaukee, majoring in Film and video.
- Kaitlyn Hutchison, Central High School. Kaitlyn will be attending Western Technical College, majoring in Graphic Design.
- Daisy Grover, Onalaska High School. Daisy will attend Southern Virginia University and study Creative Writing.
- Skylar Ferguson, West Salem High School. Skylar will attend Western Technical College to pursue a degree in Interior Design.
