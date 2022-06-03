ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

La Crosse area high school students receive art scholarships

By Sam Shilts
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RSYZD_0fzTj7cL00

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Four students received scholarships from the La Crosse Society of Arts Thursday.

Students from West Salem, Onalaska, Logan and Central High Schools received $300 scholarships:

  • Anika Hadley, Logan High School. Anika will be attending UW-Milwaukee, majoring in Film and video.
  • Kaitlyn Hutchison, Central High School. Kaitlyn will be attending Western Technical College, majoring in Graphic Design.
  • Daisy Grover, Onalaska High School. Daisy will attend Southern Virginia University and study Creative Writing.
  • Skylar Ferguson, West Salem High School. Skylar will attend Western Technical College to pursue a degree in Interior Design.

Comments / 0

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse teachers lambaste school board over pay, morale issues

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Several La Crosse School District teachers gave the school board a hard lesson in math Monday night on their financial struggles and a lecture on flagging morale because they feel undervalued. A large crowd of educators applauded the presentations of roughly a dozen other teachers on their financial struggles and morale issues. Their addresses, which can...
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
West Salem, WI
Onalaska, WI
Education
City
Onalaska, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

$194.7 million referendum plan for new high school could be ‘on bubble’ of passage

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Nearly 60 percent of the respondents to a La Crosse School District survey said they “probably” or “definitely” would support a $194.7 million referendum to build a new high school at the former Trane Co. headquarters on the South Side. Overall, the survey found that the referendum would be “on the bubble” for possible approval, according...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Irreparable tennis courts at Myrick Park in La Crosse to be removed

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Crews will remove tennis courts at Myrick Park in La Crosse because they are unusable and beyond repair, officials said. Vandals recently cut the locks on the courts and trespassed repeatedly, according to a news release from the city’s Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department. The city’s other tennis facilities are: Lighted courts Copeland Park (four courts),...
LA CROSSE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

College student created a Wisconsin themed clothing brand

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — A University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire sophomore started his own business. Ethan Van Grunsven created Sconny Company, marketed towards Wisconsinites. Last August, Van Grusven thought about how Wisconsin didn’t have its own clothing brand outside of sports teams. So he took matters into his own hands.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Art#Highschool#Education#Central High Schools#Logan High School#Uw Milwaukee#Western Technical College#Graphic Design#Onalaska High School#Interior Design
Ash Jurberg

The Eau Claire couple giving away millions of dollars

In the hope of spreading good news to readers, I have been writing a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. Today I wanted to shine the spotlight on a couple from Eau Claire that have been supporting the local community.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Creative Writing
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

West Salem community steps up to provide kids with summer meals

Thanks to federal funding, the school district provided free summer meals for the past two years, but that program has ended. Our Savior Lutheran Church and the Feed Our Children are re-launching a summer meals program. They'll serve lunch every Tuesday and Thursday, from 11 am-12:30 pm beginning June seventh. The program is completely funded by donations and run by volunteers.
WEST SALEM, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
688K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy