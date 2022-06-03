ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Kim Kardashian Says She ‘Didn’t Do Anything Unhealthy’ to Lose 16 Lbs for Met Gala Amid Backlash

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 4 days ago

Clapping back. Kim Kardashian has defended her decision to lose 16 lbs. for the Met Gala after she was met with severe backlash.

“I didn’t do anything unhealthy,” Kim, 41, told The New York Times in an interview that was published on June 1. “To me, it was like, ‘OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable.’ Even Renee Zellweger gained weight for a role. It’s all the same to me.”

Mini Fashionistas! North, Penelope and More Kardashian Kids Love Wearing High Heels: Photos

The Kardashians star added, “I wasn’t saying, ‘Hey everyone, why don’t you go lose weight in a short period of time?'”

Christian, 48, has been known to gain and drop a drastic amount of weight for movie roles throughout his career. He famously lost more than 50 pounds in four months for his role in the 2005 film The Machinist after he had gained weight for American Psycho. Meanwhile, Renee, 53, gained 30 lbs. to portray the titular character in the 2001 romantic comedy Bridget Jones’ Diary.

Kim attended the 2022 Met Gala in the iconic Bob Mackie dress that the late Marilyn Monroe wore when she sang “ Happy Birthday ” to former President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dH6Iw_0fzTiLzt00

“The idea really came to me after the gala in September last year. I thought to myself, what would I have done for the American theme if it had not been the Balenciaga look? What’s the most American thing you can think of? And that’s Marilyn Monroe,” the reality star told Vogue ahead of the event. “For me, the most Marilyn Monroe moment is when she sang ‘ Happy Birthday ,’ to JFK, it was that look.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum revealed to the magazine that the dress didn’t fit her, which made her want “to cry because it can’t be altered at all.” However, Kim said, “It was this or nothing.”

In order to quickly drop 16 lbs. in three weeks, Kim said she went on a “strict” diet and fitness regimen .

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Cutest Dating Photos So Far: Sweet Moments From Their Romance

“I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein,” the Skims founder explained, noting that the dress fit after a month.

While attending The Met Gala , Kim and boyfriend Pete Davidson spoke with La La Anthony about her journey to fit into the dress.

“I had to lose 16 pounds, down today, to be able to fit this but it was such a challenge. It was like a role. I was determined to fit,” Kim said. “I don’t think they believed that I was going to do it, and I did it.”

After Kim shared the lengths she went to in order to fit into the dress, a number of celebrities and fans hit back at the reality star for setting a bad example.

Lili Reinhart was one person who didn’t hold back when it came to her scorching criticism . “To walk a red carpet and do an interview saying how starving you are because you haven’t eaten carbs in the last month … all to fit in a f–king dress?” the Riverdale actress wrote in an Instagram Story in May 2022.

She continued, “So wrong. So f–ked on 100’s of levels. To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you knew very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word.”

“The ignorance is other-worldly and disgusting,” Lili wrote at the time, adding, “Please stop supporting these stupid, harmful celebrities whose entire image revolves around their bodies.” She then noted, “I am generally not an angry person, but I swear to God the toxicity of this industry sometimes really gets to me and I have to do my little Instagram Story rants to release my rage.”

Comments / 4

Related
Footwear News

North West Wears High Heels and Denim for ‘Best Date Ever’ With Kim Kardashian

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian’s sleek style always makes a statement – and now, it appears daughter North West is picking up a fashion lesson from her mom. While on a mother-daughter date at a restaurant with Kardashian — as seen on Instagram — North slipped on a pair of black heels, which looked to be about two inches. They appeared to be a vintage set of mules, featuring black patent leather uppers, rounded soles and thin crossed toe straps accented with delicate buckles. North paired the strappy footwear with black jeans and a black short-sleeved top, accessorizing...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Bob Mackie
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Lili Reinhart
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Renee Zellweger
Person
Christian Bale
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Shares New Photo Of Son Sire Jackson: "Look How Big My Baby Got!"

50 Cent often uses his social media presence to draw attention to things and people he thinks are important. The most recent recipients of the rap legend's flowers? Mo'Nique, and his own 9-year-old son, Sire Jackson. As we reported earlier, Fif and the Precious actress worked together to combat the...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

George Clooney Shock: Amal Alamuddin Underwent Total Makeover To Avoid $500 Million Divorce? Julia Roberts Reveals Reunion Movie With Gravity Actor Is 'Going To Be Terrible'

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin have been keeping details of their marriage under wraps. Amid their successful careers, the couple has been plagued with numerous controversies, including an alleged impending divorce. Distance has been cited as one of the primary reasons why George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin are rumored to...
RELATIONSHIPS
StyleCaster

Kourtney Just Changed Her Last Name After Her Wedding to Travis—Here’s What She’s Going by Now

Click here to read the full article. It’s official. Fans have been on the lookout for if Kourtney Kardashian’s last name will be changed after her marriage to Travis Barker. The Poosh founder confirmed that she will be hyphenating her last name as “Kardashian-Barker” by changing her name on Instagram. Kourtney previously seemed to hint at her name change on Instagram. In an Instagram story after her second, but official, wedding with Travis Barker, Kourtney posted a dessert with the Blink-182 drummer’s last name. The cookie read “Mr. + Mrs. Barker” wrapped around different florals. Close friends of the Kardashian clan,...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Kim Kardashian fans think Pete Davidson dropped a clue he’s secretly LIVING with star & her four kids in $60M LA mansion

PETE Davidson may be living in Los Angeles now after fans claim he dropped a big clue he's secretly living with girlfriend Kim Kardashian. During his recent stand-up return at the Netflix Is A Joke festival, the SNL funnyman took a few shots at Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West, before launching into one joke about the rapper becoming his family's housekeeper.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Backlash#The Met Gala#The New York Times#Christian#American Psycho
epicstream.com

Renee Zellweger Heartbreak: Bradley Cooper's Ex 'Caught In The Middle' Of Ant Anstead And Christina Hall's 'Nasty' Custody Battle? Actress Shocked Everyone When She Did This

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead may have found their perfect match with each other as their romance heats up. The Oscar winner and former Wheeler Dealers host, as a matter of fact, just celebrated their first anniversary together, with reports saying that all is going well with their relationship. Ant...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Tom Cruise Heartbreak: Nicole Kidman's Ex Pursuing Lady Gaga By Showering Her Lots Of Attention? Katie Holmes Reportedly Shut Down Suri Cruise's Reunion With Her Dad

Tom Cruise made it to the headlines again recently when he attended the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick with Prince William and Kate Middleton. The former husband of Katie Holmes, who has reprised his role in the popular movie, was all smiles as he led the Duchess of Cambridge along the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kim Kardashian shares Barbie-like photos snapped by daughter North West

She’s a Barbie girl in a Barbie world. Kim Kardashian shared photos of herself modeling her new go-to outfit of skintight Balenciaga pants and a zip-up hoodie in a hot pink hue, revealing in the caption that her new photographer of choice is none other than her daughter North West. “Pics by North 💕💞,” she wrote on Instagram Sunday. In two of the pictures, the Skkn founder can be seen lying down on a bed posing next to her pink — of course — Balenciaga purse. In another photo, she stands against a pink wall that complements her designer ensemble. The outfit is the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Caitlyn Jenner hangs with Kendall after Kourtney Kardashian wedding snub

Blood is thicker than water. Caitlyn Jenner was spotted spending some quality time with her biological daughter, Kendall Jenner, after her former stepdaughter, Kourtney Kardashian, did not invite her to her lavish Italian wedding. The “I Am Cait” alum, 72, and supermodel, 26, were photographed after they grabbed a bite to eat on Saturday at Lucky’s restaurant in Malibu, Calif. They both were seen dressed casually in jeans for the dinner date. A source recently told Page Six that Caitlyn was “shocked” Kardashian, 43, had not invited the former Olympian to her overseas nuptials to Travis Barker on May 22. However, another insider clarified to...
MALIBU, CA
wonderwall.com

Shakira reportedly dumped her boyfriend of more than a decade after she caught him cheating, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late May and early June 2022, starting with this long-term couple… Is there trouble in paradise for Shakira and Gerard Piqué? On June 1, El Periodico reported that, according to a source, the Colombian singer recently dumped her partner of more than a decade after she caught him with another woman. The Spanish newspaper added that the soccer star has since relocated from their family home to his bachelor pad in Barcelona, where he's said to be enjoying his newly single status. Shakira, who hasn't posted about Gerard on social media in months, has yet to address the breakup rumors, which should be taken with a hefty grain of salt … for now! The duo, who share two sons, also faced split rumors out of Spain back in 2017. Those rumors, of course, turned out to be fake news.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Dances in Hidden Heels at Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding Party With North West

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian and her extensive family celebrate Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding on Saturday. The colorful after-party was captured by Kim and her 8-year-old daughter North West on their shared TikTok account. With phone in hand, West recorded her family dancing to music and fooling around while colorful lights and music filled the background. Kim made multiple appearances in the video, waving to her daughter, dancing and smiling. @kimandnorth ♬ We Are Family (1995 Remaster) – Sister Sledge Kardashian wore a black turtleneck jumpsuit underneath a crystal-embellished top and matching shorts....
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Compared Kim Kardashian To Marge Simpson & Mocked Her Style After Split

Kim Kardashian opened up about her tension with estranged husband Kanye West on the latest episode of The Kardashians. The SKIMS founder, 41, explained to sister Kourtney Kardashian how Ye, 44, had a big impact on her fashion when they were married. “I got to a point where I would ask his advice for everything down to what I wear. Even now I’m having panic attacks, like what do I wear?” Kim went on to share that while the rapper did style her for her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in Oct. 2021, she chose her own outfit for the WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards a few weeks later. That was a big change for Kim, who admitted to Kourtney she was “so nervous” for the event.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

39K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy