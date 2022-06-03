ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

LOVE OF THE GAME: New BHS soccer coach enjoys lifelong passion for sport

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vze3E_0fzTiC3M00

Roosevelt Peters is more than just a soccer coach.

He loves the game.

“I think it's really just the fighting spirit you can get,” he said about his passion for the sport. “I think it’s just fun.”

The new Bartlesville High School varsity girls soccer coach hopes to inculcate in the Bruins his emotion and enthusiasm for the sport.

Bartlesville Public Schools announced Peters will fill the void left by the resignation of Aaron Kuntz, who stepped away in order to become a school administrator.

Peters soccer journey has a player and coach — including his attraction to soccer Oklahoma style — extends back to his early boyhood memories as he grew up in Nigeria.

HIs father James Peters, known well in international soccer circles, including the FIFA, is a former Bacone College women’s soccer coach in the early 2000s.

His 2002 Bacone squad won its soccer tourney and reached the No. 14 ranking in the nation.

James Peters also has coached with the Nigerian National teams.

He was the technical advisor for the Nigeria women’s team in 2010, Roosevelt said.

Roosevelt played soccer at a high level as a teenager in Nigeria. He chose to play his college ball at Bacone.

Since then, he has garnered a wealth of coaching experience, including becoming the NAIA’s youngest soccer head coach when he guided the Bacone men’s and women’s teams in the late 2010s.

He also coached high school soccer this past spring at Oologah.

Meanwhile, Peters is in his second year of masters studies at Oklahoma Wesleyan University — and an assistant Eagles’ coach.

That experience has been an education by itself.

OKWU’s men’s soccer is one of the upper elite teams in the NAIA, having played in the national final for the 2020-21 season, and advancing in the fall of 2021 to the Final Four.

Peters is grateful to be able to be part of the OKWU soccer experience and to deepen his education of the sport.

He plans to assist again this fall, although he will split his time in leading the offseason conditioning of the Lady Bruins.

Working last season at Oologah provided Peters a crash course in the dynamics of high school soccer in Oklahoma.

Among his adjustments is to get used to the soccer season in the spring, instead of the fall as it is in college.

He also has a clearer idea of district play and the high school playoff structure.

“I’m looking forward to … bringing my passion to the Bartlesville community,” he said.

He also believes the Lady Bruins are hungry for success.

He already has some familiarity with the Bartlesville team, due to coaching on the club level.

Bartlesville posted a 9-6 record last spring but came up just shy of making the playoffs.

Comments / 0

Related
pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU Baseball: Cowboys Win Weirdest Baseball Game in Recorded History

STILLWATER — Imagine being called out of the bullpen with a one-run lead, the bases loaded and staring down a 6-foot-4, 251-pound titan with a bleach blond mohawk and a tattoo sleeve. That’s what Jared Viertel had to do Sunday, and it went about as expected. Griffin Doersching...
STILLWATER, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Scholarship Being Established in Memory of Marilyn J.

A scholarship is being established to honor a Bartian who had a passion for community theater. Marilyn White Johnson passed away at the age of 93 on Monday, May 30 in her beloved mountain home and birthplace in Salt Lake City, Utah. Johnson's heart was also in Bartlesville. Johnson was...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
News On 6

Friends & Family Remember Dr. Stephanie Husen

We’re learning more about one of the doctors who lost her life in the Saint Francis Hospital shooting in Tulsa on Wednesday. Dr. Stephanie Husen graduated from Ponca City High School in 1992. The 48-year-old was a sports and internal medicine specialist at Saint Francis. Across the state, people...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bartlesville, OK
City
Oologah, OK
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Bartlesville, OK
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owner of Tulsa barbershop shares his memory of Dr. Preston Phillips

TULSA, Okla. — A local barbershop owner shared a story of his experience with Dr. Preston Phillips’ generosity. Mike Kelly has owned Barber King since he opened the business in 1995. The barbershop can be found near 21st and Memorial, and he told FOX23 his dream of being a business owner couldn’t have been possible without Dr. Phillip’s help.
TULSA, OK
Lincoln Report

3 Outstanding Small Towns in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is a state full of hidden gems, and nowhere is this more apparent than in its small towns. Whether it's the gorgeous landscapes of the panhandle or the charming historic districts of Tulsa and Oklahoma City, there's a lot to explore in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Oklahoma Lawmakers Talk Gun Control After Recent Mass Shootings in Tulsa & Taft, OK.

Oklahoma legislators are talking about gun control after the recent mass shootings that took place in Taft and Tulsa, OK. as well as across the Nation. Some lawmakers suggest that the state has too few laws and regulations regarding firearms and the safety of the general public. Recently Rep. Monroe Nichols D-Tulsa introduced several measures related to gun control at a press conference last week on Thursday (06-02-22).
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#International Soccer#Bhs#Bartlesville High School#Bacone College#Nigerian#Naia
kaynewscow.com

Po-Hi graduate killed in Tulsa shooting

TULSA — Ponca City High Graduate, Dr. Stephanie J. Husen, class of 1992, has been identified as one of the victims of the Tulsa shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon on the campus of Saint Francis Health System. Husen, Dr. Preston Phillips, William Love, a patient, and Amanda Glenn, a...
TULSA, OK
Houston Chronicle

Empty clinics, no calls: The fallout of Oklahoma's abortion ban

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Whenever a new patient pulls into the parking lot at the Tulsa Women's Clinic, Tiffany Taylor rushes to flick on the lights. She turns off her indie folk playlist, looks out at the empty waiting room and prepares to deliver a speech she has recited about a dozen times since the Oklahoma legislature passed a bill last month banning abortions from the moment of fertilization.
OKLAHOMA STATE
vervetimes.com

Last wish of Tulsa shooting victim to be honored

(NewsNation) — Dr. Komi S. Folly was at Saint Francis Hospital when the Wednesday shooting happened at the Tulsa health care facility. He is also a good friend of Dr. Preston Phillips, who was one of four people killed in the shooting. The gunman later also died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
KOCO

Man threatens another mass shooting at different Tulsa hospital

TULSA, Okla. — A man is in custody after he threatened another mass shooting at a different Tulsa hospital. Police said the man confessed to these threats less than a week after four people were shot and killed at Saint Francis. The Tulsa Police Department said he admitted that...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Saint Francis T-Shirt Fundraiser Raises Over $25,000 In 2 Days

A fundraiser for the families of the Saint Francis victims has already raised more than $25,000 in just two days. Tulsa Crime Stoppers partnered with Mythic Press to sell t-shirts. Crime Stoppers said they sold more than 2,000 shirts in the first 24 hours. Anyone who wants to buy the...
TULSA, OK
nytimespost.com

Again and Again and Again

The Tulsa mass shooting wasn’t as bad as some feared. Instead, it was yet another American tragedy.
TULSA, OK
The Moore American

NRHS is gun-free area, hospital reports

The Norman Regional Health System doesn’t allow guns on its campus, a security feature called into question by gun rights activists following a mass shooting in Tulsa. Michael Louis, 45, of Muskogee killed four people, including two doctors, with an AR-15-style rifle Wednesday at Tulsa’s Saint Francis Health System before he killed himself. Tulsa police said Louis blamed Dr. Preston Phillips, one of the victims, for pain following surgery and planned to kill him and anyone in his way.
TULSA, OK
tulsapeople.com

Hot dog!: A trio of coney hot spots in Tulsa

Coney Island Hot Weiners is a true Tulsa original. Started in 1926 by Christ Economou, Coney Island has been a staple of downtown Tulsa for generations. Not much has changed at the coney shop, including the owners. The Economou family maintains ownership today. Sitting at one of the little school desks eating hot dogs covered with chili in steamed buns — cheese and onions optional — is a rite of passage for kids and a tradition for old timers. It’s something longtime Tulsans can’t imagine home without.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

More than 2,000 homes without power throughout Green Country

People across Green Country are experiencing power outages after storms swept through overnight. According to the Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) outage map, more than two thousand people are without power in Creek, Tulsa, Rogers and Wagoner Counties. PSO said the outages are most likely. and crews are working...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

David Ware execution date set, though Ware has filed notice to appeal

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – David Ware's execution date has been set for Aug. 10, according to a death warrant obtained Monday by NewsChannel 8. The judge signed the death warrant last month. Ware was sentenced to death in the murder of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson. Ware was also...
TULSA, OK
Examiner Enterprise

Examiner Enterprise

591
Followers
1K+
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bartlesville, OK from Examiner-Enterprise.

 http://examiner-enterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy