Johnstown, NY

Best restaurants in Johnstown, according to Tripadvisor

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pYCdW_0fzThmbB00

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — If you’re looking for somewhere to get breakfast, dinner, or even dessert, Johnstown is the place to go. These are the best restaurants in Johnstown, according to Tripadvisor.

10. Railside Cafe

Railside Cafe serves breakfast, lunch, and brunch.

  • Rated 5 out of 5 (14 reviews)
  • Price: $
  • Address: 454 North Perry Street
  • Top review: “Breakfast/lunch place. Relatively small. Cute. Seems like many locals go there. Reservations are a suggestion. Had cinnamon swirl french toast (two pieces) with a side of sausage links (fat ones). Everything was good.” — dlmsighx1

You can view the menu on the Railside Cafe website .

9. Miss Johnstown Diner

Miss Johnstown Diner serves breakfast, lunch, and brunch.

  • Rated 4 out of 5 (37 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4.5/5)
  • Price: $
  • Address: 28 East Main Street
  • Top review: “This little diner has LOTS of personality, large menu, and HUGE portions! We had another restaurant in mind, but it was closed (thank goodness!), and found this little gem. Our host, waitress, cook, and chief dishwasher (Ashley) kept the meals coming and entertaining us with her sharp wit. Don’t miss it!” — BobEllis001

You can view the menu on the Miss Johnstown Diner Facebook page .

8. Royal Mountain Inn

The Royal Mountain Inn serves Greek food and is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian options.

  • Rated 4.5 out of 5 (17 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
  • Price: $$-$$$
  • Address: 4993 Route 29
  • Top review: “We were a large family group in the area for a funeral, and we wanted to visit this restaurant for breakfast on a Sunday. The staff not only accommodated us graciously, but went out of their way to make sure we were well taken care of. One of the waitstaff even took a group picture for us! The breakfast was delicious and the atmosphere warm and inviting. In fact, we looked forward to going back on Monday only to find out, disappointingly, that they were closed. We highly recommend this charming establishment!” — LadyIsOurDog

You can view the menu on the Royal Mountain Inn Facebook page .

7. Partner’s Pub and Grill

Partner’s Pub and Grill serves Italian, Irish and American food. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner.

  • Rated 4.5 out of 5 (33 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
  • Price: $$-$$$
  • Address: 21 South William Street
  • Top review: “If you’re looking for a place to have a few drinks and food, this is the place. Nice staff, fair prices. Don’t let the old school feel of the area fool you away. A+ and drink up.” — JCalverton

You can view the menu on the Partner’s Pub and Grill website .

6. Udderly Delicious

Udderly Delicious serves dessert, as well as burgers, hotdogs, fries, and chicken tenders. The ice cream stand is open for lunch and dinner.

  • Rated 4.5 out of 5 (46 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
  • Price: $
  • Address: 340 North Comrie Avenue
  • Top review: “Basically if it’s not Udderly, then it’s not the best. Other ice cream places are a joke in the area. Will always go to Udderly.” — valuemybusiness

You can view the ice cream specials on the Udderly Delicious Facebook page .

5. Vintage Cafe

Vintage Cafe serves breakfast, lunch, and brunch.

  • Rated 4.5 out of 5 (34 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5/5), Value (4.5/5)
  • Price: $
  • Address: 21 West Main Street
  • Top review: “Cool little diner in the middle of downtown Johnstown. Great nostalgic atmosphere. Everything was very clean, including the floor and the windows. A bit noisy, but hey, it’s a diner and all the tables were full. Great service from a wonderfully friendly waitstaff. Service was prompt. I enjoyed the special burrito, which was grilled and very tasty. My spouse has the homemade soup and a ham salad sandwich, which was good. We share a piece of apple pie for dessert; it was outstanding! All for a reasonable price. We will return.” — athikeray

You can view the menu on the Vintage Cafe Facebook page .

4. Peaceful Valley Maple Farms

Peaceful Valley Maple Farms serves breakfast and brunch, as well as dinner on Fridays.

  • Rated 4.5 out of 5 (32 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
  • Price: $$-$$$
  • Address: 116 Lagrange Road
  • Top review: “Been here for breakfast and dinner. Both are great. The Prime Rib on Fridays melts in your mouth. Soup, salad, beverage, coffee, dessert, and entree included in price. Very reasonable. Love the BYOB.” — MPBR89

You can view the menu on the Peaceful Valley Maple Farms Facebook page .

3. Sam’s Steak and Seafood

Sam’s Steak and Seafood serves American food and is open for lunch and dinner. The steakhouse also has vegetarian options.

  • Rated 4 out of 5 (151 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)
  • Price: $$-$$$
  • Address: 281 North Comrie Avenue
  • Top review: “Had to wait for Wednesday to visit this place for dinner. Great food had calamari, seafood chowder, and strip steak. All of them perfect. Great food. Would visit here again if I could.” — Bassit303

You can view the menu on the Sam’s Steak and Seafood Facebook page.

2. Romana’s Italian Kitchen

Romana’s Italian Kitchen serves Italian food and is open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant also has vegetarian and gluten-free options.

  • Rated 4 out of 5 (132 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
  • Price: $$-$$$
  • Address: 219 North Comrie Avenue
  • Top review: “We haven’t been there in years and it still was very good. I got the chicken Mediterranean my husband the seafood fra diavolo my friends got the same and one got the lasagna. All were excellent. Started with salad which was good and fresh. Service good. We also got a pizza to bring home for tomorrow. My dish was large enough I brought half home.” — Lori A

You can view the menu on the Romana’s Italian Kitchen Facebook page .

1. Union Hall Inn Restaurant

Union Hall Inn Restaurant serves American food and is open for dinner. The restaurant is open for lunch only on Thursdays. Union Hall Inn also has vegetarian and gluten-free options.

  • Rated 4.5 out of 5 (64 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
  • Price: $$-$$$
  • Address: 2 Union Place
  • Top review: “We did an early Valentine’s Day dinner at Union Hall. As usual, everything was wonderful. The service, atmosphere, and of course the food were terrific. If you haven’t tried Union Hall, you should. They are small, so reservations are recommended.” — Eric C

You can view the menu on the Union Hall Inn Restaurant Facebook page .

