ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graves County, KY

June 3rd, 2022 Search Warrant and Meth arrest

By Press Release
Marshall County Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Graves County Sheriff’s Office conducted a warrant service at an address on West Broadway overnight. In the course of the investigation a search warrant was obtained for the residence where approximately 21 grams of methamphetamine and 4 ounces of marijuana with paraphernalia was located in the residence. Also, during the...

www.marshallcountydaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
thunderboltradio.com

Ongoing joint drug investigation leads to two arrests

Two Carroll County women are facing several drug charges following a multi-agency investigation. TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 46-year-old Tara N. Smith and 60-year-old Cynthia G. Mayberry, both of Huntingdon, were arrested after officers searched a home on Hawkins Lane. Smith is charged with Possession of Schedule II with Intent...
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
KFVS12

Mayfield man arrested after allegedly breaking into damaged house

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Mayfield Police Department arrested a man who allegedly broke into and began living in a damaged residence. The Mayfield Police Department said they located 38-year-old Joshua Davis at North 5th Street. The department had received complaints someone had broke into the house and stayed there. Davis...
MAYFIELD, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah search warrant leads to drug arrest

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says deputies arrested a Paducah man Friday night, following a drug investigation. They say detectives and deputies executed a search warrant on Vasseur Avenue, and 39-year-old Robert S. Morris was arrested. During a search of the home, detectives allegedly located and seized approximately 59 grams...
PADUCAH, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Cruelty to Animal Investigation Leads to Arrest in Union City

An assist by Union City police on an animal cruelty call leads to an arrest of a Murfressboro man. Police reports said the officer assisted animal control officials, following the call of a cat living in a car at Hillwood Apartments on Stone Street. At the scene, the cat was...
UNION CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Graves County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Graves County, KY
City
Mayfield, KY
Mayfield, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Melber, KY
wrul.com

White County PD Weekend Report

The White County Sheriff’s Department took a signed complaint at around 4PM last Sunday for Theft Over $500. Michael Smith, Facility Superintendent at Consolidated grain and Barge in Enfield, advised that on May 30th someone had stolen a fuel transfer pump from a work truck parked in the business lot. The theft occurred at 9:28PM and was caught on camera, no other information has been made available at this time.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
Marshall County Daily

High speed chase ends in arrest with numerous charges in Calloway County

On 6/5/2022 at approximately 1724 hours The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was requested by Mayfield Police to go to a residence on Wrather road and attempt to make contact with a Jacob Adkins who was wanted for questioning in reference to an incident that occurred in their city. Deputies responded to the area as requested. Shortly thereafter Captain Richard Steen observed a maroon truck northbound on Airport Road traveling at 67 MPH in a 55 MPH zone. As the truck passed, he observed that it matched the description of the truck Mayfield PD was looking for. An attempt to stop the vehicle was made. The vehicle sped up and continued north on Airport Road. After it crossed over Highway 80 it reached speeds of 100 MPH and failed to yield. The vehicle made several turns in an attempt to elude. Upon reaching the intersection of Short and Wrather Roads, the vehicle turned into a field. Deputies continued the pursuit into the field. After going about a mile into the field the vehicle started turning in circles and collided with two Sheriff’s vehicles, striking one-head on before stopping. The driver of the truck was confirmed to be Jacob Adkins, and he was charged with Fleeing and Evading 1st Degree, Wanton Endangerment, Assault 3rd Degree, Speeding, Resisting Arrest, Driving DUI Suspended 2nd Offense, Operating a Motor Vehicle without an Interlock Device, Failure to Wear Seat Belt, and Disregarding Stop Sign. Subject was transported to the Calloway County Jail.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Man arrested on drug trafficking charges in Carlisle County

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they have a search warrant on a man with the assistance of the Kentucky State Police and the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office. The search warrant was executed on the 300 block of County Road 1320 where...
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Man arrested in Carlisle County on Franklin warrant

A man was arrested Saturday in Bardwell on a warrant out of Franklin County, KY. Carlisle County Sheriff Will Gilbert said he saw Douglas Allen standing outside a home at the intersection of Jennings Street and US 51. Having been familiar with Allen from past investigations, he believed that there...
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Turner
westkentuckystar.com

Pursuit ends in charges for wanted Mayfield man

A wanted Mayfield man was arrested Sunday in Calloway County on numerous charges. Mayfield police contacted the Calloway County Sheriff's Office to request that deputies visit a home on Wrather Road to search for Jacob Adkins, who was wanted in Mayfield for questioning. While responding to the home, a deputy...
MAYFIELD, KY
kbsi23.com

1 killed, 1 injured in crash with shooting victims in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – One person was killed in a crash in Sikeston Sunday night. Another person was taken to a hospital in St. Louis. Two people involved in the crash had gunshot wounds that stemmed from a shooting in Charleston. The crash happened around 9 p.m. at Main...
SIKESTON, MO
westkentuckystar.com

McCracken traffic stop leads to drug arrest

A routine traffic stop on Lydon Road late Friday afternoon resulted in the arrest of a Hickory woman. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a deputy made the stop at approximately 5:00 pm. During the stop, deputies allegedly found that the driver, 49-year-old Tonya K. Vinson was in possession...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Special Olympics Usa#Methamphetamine#The Kentucky State Police
WHAS 11

Police: Ky. man used hidden gun to kill deputy after arrest

MURRAY, Ky. — A Kentucky man who fatally shot a sheriff’s deputy last month used a handgun that he had kept hidden after being arrested, state police said. The man pulled out the gun and shot Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash after asking to be taken outside for a smoke break, police said.
MURRAY, KY
neareport.com

54 Arrested in Osceola Joint Operation

Osceola, Ark. – A press release from the state prosecuting attorney’s office detailed a massive police operation Friday in Osceola resulting in dozens of arrest. On Friday, June 3 in Osceola, local, district, and state law enforcement agencies conducted a joint operation and arrested 54 people. The Osceola Police Department (20 officers), the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department (17 deputies), the Arkansas State Police (23 agents), and the Second Judicial District Drug Task Force (ten agents) saturated the city of about 7,000 citizens and yielded these results:
OSCEOLA, AR
wpsdlocal6.com

Murray Police Department seeks information on hit and run investigation

UPDATE (6:01 p.m.) - The Murray Police Department has found the vehicle used in the hit and run. No other details have been released. MURRAY, KY - The Murray Police Department is asking for information on a hit and run that happened on Saturday, June 4 at approximately 9:00 PM. When police arrived they found Stetson Fletcher of Murray lying in the roadway near 801 South 16th Street. Police say Mr. Fletcher had been struck by an unknown vehicle that had left the scene before officers arrived.
MURRAY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Marshall County Daily

Traffic Stop Nets Two Arrests

On June 4th at approximately 3:45pm, a Deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Yarbro Ln. The vehicle was a 2004 Honda motorcycle driven by Troy C. Cowart of Kevil, KY. and occupied by James G. Bates-Walls of Golconda, IL. During the investigation, it...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Running of Red Light Blamed for Injury Accident in Union City

A Union City police report said the running of a red light was the cause of an injury accident last Thursday, at the intersection of Everett Boulevard and West Main Street. Police reports said officers were called just after 6:15 in the morning, following a crash involving a Kenworth tractor-trailer truck and 2003 Jeep.
UNION CITY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Murray Police find vehicle involved in hit-and-run incident

Murray Police report that they have found the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident Saturday night. They say the white van pictured was not involved with the hit-and-run situation. No other information is being released at this time. ORIGINAL STORY:. The Murray Police Department is asking for information about a...
MURRAY, KY
radionwtn.com

KSP Releases Report On Shooting Death Of Chief Deputy Jody Cash

BENTON, Ky. (June 3, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) continues to investigate the officer-involved shooting that occurred on Monday, May 16, which resulted in the death of Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash. The KSP has issued its preliminary report on the shooting,...
BENTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy