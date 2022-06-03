Tropical Storm Warning issued for Metropolitan Miami Dade by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-07 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Collier County; Inland Collier County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Collier County through 1030 AM EDT At 1000 AM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Marco Island, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Marco Island, Carnestown, Cape Romano, Belle Meade, Marco Island Airport, Royal Palm Hammock, Lely Resort, Rookery Bay Aquatic Preserve, South Blocks Golde, Fakahatchee Strand State Preserve, Picayune Strand State Forest, Port Of The Island, Goodland, Fiddlers Creek, Key Marco and Cape Romano Aquatic Preserve. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

COLLIER COUNTY, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO